Food to colour schemes: The biggest Indian wedding trends for 2022

Colours, laughter, music, and the lingering aroma of food — Indian weddings are richer for their sweet chaos. But ask industry experts and they will affirm that there are rules you follow to ensure glitch-free wedding day. And this, without skipping out on in-vogue experiences that will have your guests talking about the day long after the livestream has ended. From interactive dining to Instagrammable décor, here’s a handy guide on emerging trends from Devendra Bharma, CEO, Jio World Centre.

Pass the Stress

Pinterest board to mandap, you might have finally locked in on the perfect wedding elements, but the stress in arranging it can take away something much more important — a joyful memory of the day. Shed the jetsam by involving trained personnel who will manage on-ground logistics on the day, leaving you free to enjoy the small moments.

Pro tip: Look for venues that offer Dedicated Relationship Managers like Jio World Convention Centre who can shoulder all the loose ends and last-minute requirements.

Offer Creative Food Experiences

At the heart of every good meal is a sensory implosion of smell, sight, taste, and texture. While multi-cuisine buffets have long been a fixture at Indian weddings, we are experiencing an increasing demand for exotic food and live counters that offer an interactive dining experience. After all, it’s much more exciting to savour a dish prepared for you by a chef whom you can engage with and customise your dish! Pan-Asian, Pacific Rim, Levantine, Mediterranean and trusted old Indian regional cuisines are gaining favour with a discerned clientele.

Pro tip: Seek out venues that have skilled in-house teams to manage all your needs.

Is Your Wedding Instagrammable?

Much as we might debate its implication, “Picture or it didn’t happen” is the reality of Millenial and Gen-Z weddings. Think arty photobooths that will let everyone document the memory of the merry times on your big day and post it too! Themed events, edgy bar décors, a well-lit dance floor, and live entertainers are also fun additions. Buzz-worthy elements at the venue itself, such as the world’s largest guest elevator for a wedding baraat, are bound to get people talking.

Pro tip: That catchy wedding # you’ve taken months to think up? Display it on your photobooths or incorporate it in the décor for maximum effect.

Ensure Iconic Backdrops

Venues with ready-made, gorgeous backdrops are rare and hence much coveted. For pre- wedding functions at the Fountain of Joy, guests often ask for the façade and fountain colours to match their themes and even stay back a little bit longer for that perfect frame.

Pro tip: Winter is a great opportunity to bask in the beauty of picture-perfect outdoor venues.

Reduce Booking Time

Not too long ago, couples would scramble to reserve their favourite planners, designers, decorators or caterers a whole year ahead of the big day. Now the focus is on venues with ease of planning built- in, offering their own exclusive network of partners who are easy to access, consult and book. This dramatically cuts down prep time, giving you more quality time with your loved one before things get very busy.

Pro tip: Enlist venues with tech-enabled infrastructure and a panel of in- house partners to ensure faster turnaround