Food that boosts your mood according to your birth date

Based on your birth dates, this article will propose foods that might help you feel better and uplift your mood for the better.

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

Food is an inextricable aspect of the lives of all living things. From tiny microbes to the world’s most giant land animal, the mammoth, every living thing needs food for existence, growth, and nourishment. We humans can exist on anything edible, but we are the beings that have an infinite number of dietary options. We frequently disregard the nutritional worth of food and continue to overeat, negatively harming our health.

Number 1: (Dates such as 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month)

People born these days enjoy better health, are less prone to illness and recover from illness faster than others. The cell salt is magnesium phosphate. Citric fruit, raw egg yolk, asparagus, rye, figs, and lemons are among the items one should consume. They must consume honey and meat in any form. Iron-rich vegetables should be ingested consistently to keep healthy.

Number 2: (Dates such as 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month)

These individuals have a terrible health constitution and are prone to stomach and digestive system issues while they are young, but their health improves as they develop. Steamed vegetables, fruits, and natural sweets are the healthiest foods to consume. It is usually suggested that they eat a lot of fish. Fruits and vegetables abundant in water are recommended by all astrologers.

Number 3: (Dates such as 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

These people have a propensity for overeating, which can lead to obesity. Protein-rich fruits and vegetables, such as plums and tomatoes, are great for people born on any of these days. They should consume a lot of root vegetables as well as whole-grain goods. Remember that spicy meals are not suitable for the overall being.

Number 4: (Dates such as 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month)

A sound circulatory system is required for a healthy body, and those born these days have the most difficulty with it. They should avoid meals that put their hearts under extreme strain. Since sodium chloride is their cell salt, they should naturally incorporate it into their diet in appropriate amounts; the ideal foods include brown rice, celery, salmon, whole wheat, and dandelion.

Number 5: (Dates such as 5, 14, 23 of any month)

The nervous system of these persons may be harmed as a result of anxiety, excessive worrying, and a poor mental constitution. The lungs and neurological system benefit significantly from plums, leafy greens, and citrus fruits, as well as adequate rest.

Number 6: (Dates such as 6, 15, 24 of any month)

These individuals have a strong physical constitution, consume a lot of food, and are less prone to stomach issues. Thyroid and constipation problems, however, are common among them. Cranberries, cauliflower, and horseradish are examples of healthy foods. Constipation will be relieved with these meals.

Number 7: (Dates such as 7, 16, 25 of any month)

These are healthy eaters; therefore, consuming foods that support healthy blood, brain, and liver function is the best idea. Foods high in protein and iron, such as barley, eggs, and dry fruits, are suitable for their health and well-being. They can also benefit highly from fruits rich in citrus.

Number 8: (Dates such as 8, 17, 26 of any month)

The bones and teeth of these people are comparatively weaker. Calcium-rich foods, including lentils, sardines, and milk, and their derivatives improve bones and teeth as a consequence. It is advised for these persons to avoid inflammatory meals.

Number 9: (Dates such as 9, 18, 27 of any month)

These individuals have good health and are immune to illness, but they are more prone to acne and heartburn. Hence, they must avoid spicy foods and overeating. To help their kidneys and liver, they must take enough green foods like cucumber, olives, and spinach. Increasing the amount of these foods in your diet will help you feel better.

Always remember health comes first; it is essential to stay fit and happy!

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)