Food for the soul: From yummy pizzas to flavourful burgers, a pick of places to order from for some indulgence

This fortnight was packed with great food, so I will dive straight into it. I may not mention all that I tried or everything these guys do, but the idea is to draw you attention to some brands that, I think, are doing a darned fine job out there.

The Love Triangle Pizza guys have a USP which is truly unique: the pizzas are cooked in their delivery vans (they have two at the moment) while it drives to your place. Result: no pie is ever more than five minutes out of the oven! That’s as fresh as pizza can get. If you are in Gurugram (in the right sectors, that is, in their delivery radius), try it. Definitely order the antipasti— it’s unparalleled brilliance—and also the fruit pizza, something I never thought I’d approve of and yet devoured!

The organic brand Azafran has a range of products— from skincare to alimentary— and I tried their range of oils and A2 ghee. They smelled intense, were strong in flavour and worked well, both as cooking mediums or in finished products, especially the A2 ghee. Premium packaging at a sensible price.

Burgerama, the big burger guy, is back at it. They have reintroduced their drool-worthy honey-glazed pulled-pork sandwich from heaven. The other staples continue to be consistently good and a solid motivation to keep exercising the little that one does.

While on burgers, Gobsmacker turned one and they sent me a birthday treat in the form of their brioche bun-encased tenderloin sandwich, aka the Corleone. There are very few things which Gurugram people have closer to them that make me jealous, and this is definitely one of them.

Obati offers contemporary western fast food fare done well, which means it’s dripping in flavoursome richness, and unapologetically so. The Philly cheese steak burger was a love-at-first-bite kind of an affair and the Shroom burger made me feel that there can be joy, after all, for a vegetarian.

Monique Patisserie is, by far, the best French patisserie in recent times. In fact, the shortest distance to Paris, for the moment, is by placing an order with them. There are many good bakeries out there, but this chap, Maxime Montay, he truly has a gift!

Chef Anuj Wadhawan has been behind some truly genre-defining eateries in the capital and the new one, Ah So Yum, will be equally relevant in the takeaway space. It stays close to the original flavours even as it manages to please a majority of palates looking for something fun and experimental. Their dim sum selection is lovely as also the mains, and there’s a pretty good range of sushi, including vegetarian options that don’t make you feel left out.

After all this food, I needed some serious digestive aid and Krishna Ayurved came to the rescue. Their Hingvashtak churan was ace at keeping all the food down. In fact, they had a host of products for overall wellness, and all priced rather well. For the moment, I can vouch for the churan for its quickness in providing relief. The others, like the aloe vera cream or Jeevan Sanjeevani Kwath Natural Immunity Booster, may take some time to reflect on me.

A good night’s rest is crucial, so that I can keep my daily regime of eating for a family of four all by myself. The Rasayanam Sleep+ pill came in handy. It has natural valerian root extract to help me sleep like a baby. I live with four noisy dogs, so this was truly a good find.

The writer is a sommelier