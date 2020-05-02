Focus on evidence of impact and last-mile beneficiary visibility in Covid19 response for India: Sharvan Charya, Founder and CEO of SocioLadder

Charity is driven by situational emotion or its a way of life. We choose the latter: Shravan Charya

SocioLadder is a global charity platform which is powered by IBM connecting NGOs and Donors and offers a technology-led platform to connect the supply and demand sides of charity with focus on transparency. A private incorporated on 27 August 2019, it headquartered in Bangalore and works in various social activities. Positioned as a natural partner of choice in the development sector ecosystem, it to bring together a global alliance of stakeholders from across the social sector so as to yield maximum value for money of charity spent. FE Online caught up with Sharvan Charya, Founder and CEO of SocioLadder to know more about their work. Excerpts:

How do you see the growth of charity and crowdfunding as a concept in India?

Charity is driven by situational emotion or its a way of life. We choose the latter. As charities are high on passion and low on budgets they struggle to reach the donor market. They lack technology and marketing tools to report Impact and become visible. We empower and facilitate just that. Its not because people don’t care- its mostly because they don’t know where best to share. With SocioLadder’s offer of unmatched transparency to a donor, charitable giving is set to grow exponentially in India

Please share your programs running or your plan to run in India and US under SL?

SL Foundation is currently focused on a Covid19 Response and had a long term strategy for Education Transformation via Infra improvements including clean water and sanitation in schools. Evidence of impact and last-mile beneficiary visibility led Financial Support and Psycho-social Well-being is the current focus of SocioLadder Foundation’s Covid19 response for India and US respectively. Accelerated economic revival and restoration of the post-Covid19 narrative depends significantly on conserving the emotional and psychological well-being of the populations globally, given the unprecedented impact social distancing and mass Lockdown has on mental well being

What are your plans for 2020?

SocioLadder plans to empower charities in achieving Transparency and efficiencies in Fundraising. Our goal is to bring down cost of fundraising from over 45% (currently) to under 10% by using Blockchain Technology. In 2020 we plan to increase the number of charities on our platform to 100 and number of projects to 500 in India and half of those on US and Australia. We already work with leading charities in UAE such as Dubai Cares and Al Jalila, both founded by the Ruler of Dubai. We plan to grow exponentially across the GCC including Saudi Arabia from where we have a government invite.

How do you plan to scale up the charity programs in different countries?

We are currently running operations in India, US, UAE & Australia. Donors and charity registrations are not bound by countries. Our platform ensures that the programs are all aligned to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and other in-country standards- and its as easy as a few registration steps to get access to our repository of donors and charitable projects. With our partnership with UN GCNI for the co-creation of Sustaineverse.org (India’s premier sustainability network), we plan to scale exponentially this year.

How SL plans to provide services to COVID-19 patients and help them?



In UAE, we have partnered with Al Jalila foundation & Dubai Cares (both) founded by Mohamed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum-The prime minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai – to raise funds for medical treatments for Covid Impacted patients and Education to be uninterrupted.

In India & US- 100% Transparent system for providing economic support for those directly or indirectly impacted by the Covid19 emergency. Offer free Psycho-Social counselling resources. The program is highly scalable due to the fully automated and transparent model it follows via SocioLadder’s proprietary tech. We guarantee who benefited out of a donation for every dollar donated via this program, and that is unmatched globally