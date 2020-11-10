Flushing out toxins with Detox Tea: How does Detoxification work?

By Shalini Raj

With little time in our busy lives, it’s nice to know there are a few simple things you can do every day that can make a big difference to how your body functions, and in turn – make you look and feel healthier.

Yes, its detox tea. The trend of detoxing is progressively taking the fitness realm by storm. Drinking detox teas have become a popular practice for people who wish to cleanse their body with an overload of toxins.

How does Detoxification work?

It typically involves following a specific diet or using special products that claim to rid your body of toxins, hence improving health and fostering weight loss.

Also, it means removing impurities from the blood in the liver, where toxins are processed for elimination. The body also removes toxins through the intestines, lungs, kidneys, lymphatic system, and skin.

Drinking detox tea is in vogue than ever among people wishing to detoxify their bodies. Even celebrities and influencers recommend it, citing its multiple health benefits. Some people are even guilty of gulping two-three cups of tea in a day, considering its perks.

Detoxing your body with tea will always consist of two parts, the morning being the refresh and the evening being the colon cleanse. The refresh in the morning should focus on replacing the lost vitamins and electrolytes from the evening colon cleanse tea, and failing to do so will inhibit the full potential of a tea detox. It should contain a blend of ingredients that have high levels of anti-oxidants, vitamins, and general various other goodies. You can also add other complementary ingredients such as: Acai Berry, honey, mulberries, ginger powder, or lemon juice.

The best way to flush out toxins

Detox tea is known best for preventing toxic overload and major health problems. These teas are a very effective natural remedy, thanks to the herbal properties, which act mainly on the liver and kidneys, the organs that have the task of expelling waste substances from our body. If the toxic intake is not curtailed, it can cause several problems like bloating, gas, headaches, fatigues, constipation, headaches, nausea and skin problems.

Even if we do not realize it, our body is constantly under attack due to stress, anxiety, food and seasonal ailments. Detox teas help our body a lot, as they promote the elimination of toxins through liquids. By detoxing your body, you can help resume healthy body functions and jump-start your metabolism.

Wonders of Detox tea

Detox teas are herbal teas that contain phytonutrients that help in weight loss. It is possible because it accelerates metabolism and increases the body’s fat-burning abilities. They also promote a healthy liver by streamlining liver function and clearing out the digestive tract. A regular intake of this simple detox drink can also give a boost to your fresh routine, work as an incredible laxative agent and helps digestion as it is traditionally regarded as the best ingredients for soothing an upset stomach. Moreover, it also aids smoother liver functioning, better sleep and improved hair and skin. Loaded with the goodness of natural ingredients, this cool companion is as much a respite from the bustling heat as from the toxic overload. You can choose detox teas depending on your flavor and preferences!

