Flavours of Turkey: Know how the country’s cuisine becoming increasingly popular in India

The humble aubergine (aka eggplant, brinjal or baingan) finds a special place in Turkish cuisine. Roasted, smoked or simply fried, served plain or mixed with yogurt and garlic, or offered as a salad, dip or mezze, there is a vast array of delicious aubergine dishes on offer. The purple, egg-shaped vegetable (technically a berry or fruit by its botanical definition) may be a kitchen staple in Turkish cuisine but is by means a dull ingredient.

Take ‘Karniyarik’, for instance. One of the most popular aubergine dishes in Turkish cuisine, it consists of a roasted, juicy aubergine that is sliced in the middle and stuffed with chopped onions, diced tomatoes, garlic, green pepper, parsley and ground lamb meat. It can be served as an appetiser or even as a main course, if accompanied by rice and yogurt on the side.

Then there is the Turkish roasted aubergine dip that is mixed with yogurt, garlic and tahini, the taste of which is unique and divine. “Aubergine is a common ingredient in Turkish cuisine. However, the taste of an aubergine can differ according to the region where the vegetable is grown in Turkey. The Indian aubergine is again different and adds a unique flavour to the dish,” explains Chef Mehmet Altindag, who has been here in India for close to three months now and is hosting a Turkish Food Festival at Seasonal Tastes, the all-day fine-dining restaurant at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, till April 23.







Chef Mehmet Altindag

According to Chef Altindag, Turkish food is diverse but bear many similarities with Indian cuisine. “Although they hail from different parts of the world, Indian food and Turkish food have a lot in common.

Each cuisine has its own distinct taste, thanks to the native flavors of the regions surrounding Turkey and India, the chef says, adding: “But taking a closer look, there are many similarities in the preparation and ingredients used when it comes to these two delicious and healthy food traditions. Both Turkish cuisine and Indian cuisine borrow ingredients from Greek, Central Asian, and Middle Eastern cuisine. Both cuisines revolve around the use of ripe fruits and vegetables, herbs, yogurt, rich and flavourful dips and sauces pepper, cumin, coriander, and many other similar ingredients.”

Turkish cuisine is becoming quite popular with gourmands who love to try global cuisines and engage in culinary pursuits. “It is in fact considered the third richest cuisine after French and Chinese gastronomy. As Turkish cooking is actually very heavily vegetarian, India is, in fact, one of the top countries with respect to demand for Turkish cuisine,” says Chef Altindag.

At the ongoing Turkish Food Festival, the chef is presenting a delectable buffet spread, with a specially curated menu comprising of Turkish delicacies such as babaganoush mezze, pepper borane mezze, and tzselaniki mezze, paired with chilli ezme, sarai cheze, crete dip, hummus and beetroot dip, among others. The buffet will also see an assortment of kebabs and casseroles, including the adana lamb kebab, pistachio lamb kebab, tavuk chicken sis (kebab), and mushroom and cheese casserole, among others.