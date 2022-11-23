Five Yoga asanas for healthy skin and hair

By Anchal Rout

We are familiar with yoga’s numerous skin benefits. Yoga can do everything from improving skin health to toning the face. However, you probably aren’t aware that yoga has more than just skin-benefitting effects on beauty. Yoga for hair growth can also make your hair healthier. Similarly, it’s not that easy to glow. You can use fancy highlighters to fake glowing skin, but makeup won’t help you if you don’t have healthy, flawless skin. We can have radiant skin by making some healthy changes to our lifestyle.

You can flush out toxins from your body, clear acne and pimples from your face, improve your complexion, get a youthful glow to your skin, induce hair growth, stop hair loss, and improve your hair’s overall health with these powerful yoga poses for glowing beautiful skin. For the healthy locks you’ve always wanted, just spread a yoga mat out and do a pose.

Adho mukha savasana (downward facing dog pose)

How to do: With your palms on the yoga mat and your knees bent, stand on all fours. To create an inverted V with your body, stand on your feet and move your legs back. Keep your arms and knees straight and push your belly inward. Keep your gaze fixed on your navel with your head down. Take in and out and remain there for 5 long breaths.



Also Read | Menopause-related weight gain: Some recommended yoga asanas

Benefits: This is the most beneficial yoga pose for the back, head, and sinuses and is a part of the sun salutation. It can also help with stress, depression, and insomnia. The blood flows into the head while your head is down for a few minutes, regenerating the scalp and hair follicles.Yoga for healthy hair and skin increases blood flow to the scalp, which strengthens hair follicles and encourages new hair growth.

Sirsasana (head stand)

How to do: Place your hands in a cross pattern on the floor and knelt down. To stand upside down perpendicular to the ground, gently raise your legs up while supporting the crown of your head with hands that are interlocked. Keep your arms straight and legs close together.Try to keep your balance for a few seconds after your body is stable in this pose.In this position, relax your toes and exhale and inhale.

Benefits: It helps reduce baldness, thinning hair, and hair loss by improving blood circulation. Additionally, this pose aids in the regrow of new hair and prevents premature graying of the hair. The dormant hair follicles reach their maximum growth capacity in the upside-down position, enhancing hair growth.

Paschimottanasana:

Paschimottanasana Instructions:

Sit straight with your legs extended. Place your right palm on the right knee and your left palm on the left knee. Inhale. Now bend forward and try to catch your toes. Bend the arm so that it touches the floor. Exhale and stay there for a few seconds. Return to your starting position. Do this three to four times.



Also Read | Yoga: The best way to attain peace of mind

Benefits: Paschimottanasana is a strenuous pose. Again, this is a great pose for calming down and relieving stress. In addition to improving your complexion, it purifies the blood, increases skin elasticity, and reduces wrinkles. It helps your skin by easing your digestive problems and constipation. Skin with a poor digestive system frequently appears dull. Additionally, it causes acne on specific areas of your face. Paschimottanasana can manage your stomach related framework giving you solid looking wonderful skin. Additionally, this asana contributes to height gain.It balances menstrual cycles and strengthens the organs in the pelvis.

Ustrasana

Ustrasana Instructions: Move your thigh inward and rest your hands on your hip with fingers pointing downward. Now bend your body to touch your heels, lifting your chest upward, and kneel on the floor with your legs parallel to the ground and your back straight. Repeat the course three to four times while remaining in this position for a few seconds. Don’t forget to inhale and exhale.

Benefits: If you want to strengthen your spine, try Ustrasana. If you’ve always wanted a flat stomach, this yoga pose can work on your core muscles. By removing toxins from the bloodstream, Ustrasana improves the blow flow in your head, which in turn makes your skin and hair look and feel better. It opens your chest and makes hormones work better, which helps your skin. Ustrasana relieves menstrual cramps by working in your abdominal organs.

Vajrasana (thunderbolt pose)

How to do: Sit on your heels, kneeling, with your back, neck, and heels close together. Keep your head and eyes straight while holding your hands in a relaxed position on your thighs, palms down. Maintain that position for at least 30 seconds while taking long, slow breaths. After finishing, unwind and stretch.

Benefits: It’s a very easy yoga pose that even beginners can do well. The most common cause of graying and hair loss is stress and tension, which can be alleviated through the practice of vajrasana. It strengthens hair and increases scalp blood circulation. If you do this pose often, it will make your hair healthier and thicker over time.



Disclaimer – The article is for information purposes only. Please consult medical/Yoga experts and health/Yoga professionals before starting any asana, therapy, medication and/or remedy.

(The author is Founder, The Right Yoga. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)