Five simple ways to keep your trip smarter and lighter

Published: May 1, 2019 3:37:47 PM

Here are a few ways that a traveler should keep in mind before they embark on the journey, in order to have a hassle free and light traveling.

travel insurance, Trip cancellation cover, summer vacation, What Does Trip Cancellation Cover, cancellation benefits, travel guard, travel care familyThe solution is that you must pack your stuff after careful thought.

By Kapil Goswamy

Extra luggage or a heavy bag can be a dampener in your traveling itinerary. No doubt, overburdening yourself with excessive clothes/baggage takes away the joy and peace of mind from your travel plan. After all, you are traveling to escape the monotony of life and just don’t want to be slowed down by unnecessary luggage hurdles.

In order to have a hassle free and light traveling, we have listed out a few ways that a traveler should keep in mind before he/she embarks on the journey.

Let go of ‘Just in case’ options

We often make a mistake by packing extra stuff for those “Just in case” moments, cramming in items that have no purpose during the trip. Packing a lot of stuff expecting any sort of emergency leaves you with a mountain of unnecessary belongings. The solution is that you must pack your stuff after careful thought. Make a checklist of the necessary clothes before you start packing.

Pack less and travel more

Nobody would want to spend time worrying about the excessive baggage around. It is actually impossible to pack every item possible for longer vacays. In the first place, it kills the purpose of going for a trip as it shifts the focus to luggage worries. Hence, pack in the perspective of going only for a week, streamlining your efforts. Moreover, you have options for dry cleaning at your hotel or you can even go for mix and match.

Pack in layers

While packing for the sunny region is comparatively simple, but packing for cold climatic conditions could spell trouble for you. Chilly regions require multiple clothing options in wool, fleece and other heavy material which take up extra space. Here the trick is, pack multiple light sweaters, body warmers to keep things simple yet warm.

Wear it all at check-in

If you still insist on carrying something heavy for your travel to a winter destination like boots or a leather jacket, wear it to your flight/train/car trip as it will save you from the chilly air conditioners fitted in it. There is no need for cramming a fat jacket amongst the pile of your clothes. Cramming things in your suitcase may also cause it to break and your items go missing during transit.

Opt for functional footwear

Critical attention is needed for the type of footwear that you need to pack. There is no need to pack shoes for every occasion at your travel destination. Try to pack dual purpose footwear in your baggage.

(The author is MD, BigBreaks.com. Views expressed are personal.)

