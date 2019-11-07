Five proven ways to shine as budding women entrepreneurs

The idea is to be as committed to your work as you are in your real-life relationships.

By Nidhi Pant

Empowerment plays a huge role in today’s time – and for women, even more so! Why you may ask? This is essential because of the blossoming of women entrepreneurs in all spheres and all parts of the globe. However, with great power comes greater responsibilities, which all rising female entrepreneurs should bear in mind while undertaking their entrepreneurial journey. So, here’s our take on five of the most essential tips for you:

1.Plan it out

Needless to say, whatever bright idea that has been cooking up in your beautiful mind needs a solid plan of action too! So, sit down and devise a master plan. Since you are your own boss, all the planning and execution can be according to you! Now, isn’t that something?

2. Be resilient at all times

For what it’s worth, you need to believe in yourself in every situation because it really is you against the whole world. So, pull yourself up and prepare your mind for the harshest times to come. Always remember that a good leader will support her team but a great one will make them rise again!

Also Read | Keeping your heart healthy: Five ways to fight cardiovascular disease risk

3.Hunt for the right team

However talented you might be, all leaders require a solid team of the best game-changers out there. Thus, don’t compromise on creating an efficient workforce who not only take their work seriously but also believe in your idea! Even if takes an endless number of interviews, group discussions and what have you, find your people.

4. Networking is essential

If you happen to be an introvert or a borderline ambivert, this step can be challenging for you. However, trying won’t hurt anyone and you might end up making good contacts! For the ones who have extroverted personalities should be cautious too as your aim is to find the right kind of professional contacts rather than being a social butterfly! Trust yourself and find the right balance.

5. Be in a relationship with your work

No, we aren’t suggesting you turn into a workaholic! The idea is to be as committed to your work as you are in your real-life relationships. It’s important to realize that half-hearted efforts will never help you achieve great heights. Thence, love your product just like you love yourself! With these tips, you will easily glide through conquering the world and making your product shine brighter than the sun! So, why don’t you give it a-go? We’re cheering for you.

(The columnist is Co-founder, Science for Society-S4S Technologies. Views expressed are personal.)