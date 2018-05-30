Five must-read books you can’t miss this Summer: Bill Gates recommends

Bill Gates (Gates Notes)

Like every year, Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft Corporation shared a list of five books for summer read in his blog. Gates, who is a well-known bookworm wrote in his blog, “Despite the heavy subject matter, all these books were fun to read, and most of them are pretty short. Even the longest goes quickly.”

So, what are the books that he recommended reading?

Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson

The first in the list is ‘Leonardo Da Vinci’ by Walter Isaacson, who has written biographies of Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, and Albert Einstein as well. The book, which is a New York Times #1 bestseller, is a biography of the Renaissance stalwart, whose arts, sketches, sculptures, drawings and deep understanding of science have left people awestruck for centuries. In the book, the author maneuvers through the life of Da Vinci based on the several thousands of pages of his glorious notebooks, which is absolutely devoid of any personal account. His remarkable talent in music, the fact that he barely thought of himself as a painter, particular fascination for military engineering, science and dissecting corpses – along with that his much elusive personal life. “It’s ironic that we can be reminded about the wonders of modern life by a man who lived 500 years ago,” remarked Bill Gates.

Everything happens for a reason by Kate Bowler

The next in the list is ‘Everything happens for a reason’ by Kate Bowler, is also a New York Times bestseller. Kate is a young professor of the study of the prosperity gospel, a faith that seeks fortune as a blessing from God and misfortune as a mark of God’s disapproval. Just when everything in her life pointed towards “blessing”, the author was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. The book is an account of her life – frank, funny and dark – as she explores through her consciousness, and comes in term with the mortality of life. “I won’t spoil the ending, except to say that Bowler has too much integrity as a writer to offer pat answers or magic solutions. When I was done with the book, I went online to see how she was doing. I was happy to find that she was still keeping a blog about faith, morality, and mortality. It’s inspiring to see this thoughtful woman face such weighty topics with honesty and humor,” wrote the Microsoft founder in his blog.

Lincoln in the Barco by George Saunders

The third one is ‘Lincoln in the Barco’ by George Saunders – full of new insights into Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the US. This experimental novel is the 2017 Man Booker Prize winner, and of course another NYT bestseller. The novel was inspired by a story Saunders’s wife’s cousin told him about how Lincoln visited his son Willie’s crypt at Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown on several occasions to hold the body – an account that can be verified by several contemporary newspaper reports. “I thought I knew everything I needed to know about Abraham Lincoln, but this novel made me rethink parts of his life,” says Gates. The novel is a conversation among 166 ghosts, including Lincoln’s deceased son and beautifully blends historical facts with fantastical elements. “I got new insight into the way Lincoln must have been crushed by the weight of both grief and responsibility,’ added the GatesNotes author.

Origin Story: A Big History of Everything by David Christian

‘Origin Story: A Big History of Everything’ by David Christian, a historian, is the next in line. The cover of the book reads, “A big history of everything from the Big Bang to the first stars, to our solar system, life on Earth, dinosaurs, homo sapiens, agriculture, an ice age, empires, fossil fuels, a moon landing and mass globalisation, and what happens next…” The book tracks down history, right from the Big Bang, through the present day and tries to project some light on the remote future. “The book will leave you with a greater appreciation of humanity’s place in the universe,” says Gates.

Factfulness by Hans Rosling

The last one is ‘Factfulness’ by Hans Rosling, with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund – the book is about and as the subtitle says “Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World – and Why Things Are Better Than You Think”. The author was a global-health lecturer and a TED speaker, who passed away last year. A book that Gates has been recommending ever since it was published gives an understanding of the basic understandings of life, how it is getting better, and where the world still needs to improve. As Gates says, “It’s a fitting final word from a brilliant man, and one of the best books I’ve ever read.”