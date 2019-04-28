Five apps that will help kids use their screen time sensibly

The internet can be a boon for kids if they use it wisely. From learning languages to sharpening English and honing mathematical skills, kids nowadays can use their screen time sensibly if they make use of certain apps and parents no longer need to worry that the internet is corrupting their kids. Most kids are not motivated to practise math and science problems since they are usually abstract and do not always have an immediate application. But apps like Avocado create fun projects with real-world application to instill interest in kids for the subjects. Here, we list a few of these apps. Slonkit For parents who are trying to teach their kids the art of managing money from an early age, Slonkit is the perfect app. It allows kids to be in charge of their pocket money. Parents can add their kids\u2019 monthly allowance to the Slonkit card, set their budgets, monitor expenses, set alerts, etc. Avocado The app hosts math and science practice questions. It guides kids towards exploratory learning instead of rote. Students can practise customised tests, gain access to thorough answer rationales and review results. They can also access analytics to help themselves create a winning strategy. Duolingo This app is ideal for kids who want to learn a foreign language. It has multiple languages like German, French, Hungarian and even Hindi and English. It is free and you just have to download it to use it. The fun quizzes and tests make it easy for kids to learn their target language. Interestingly, Duolingo also has a course on High Valyrian. So if your child is into Game of Thrones, there is all the more reason for you to download this app. You can also learn your kid\u2019s target language on the app and practise it with them. Duolingo is popular with all age groups. Duolingo This app is ideal for kids who want to learn a foreign language. It has multiple languages like German, French, Hungarian and even Hindi and English. It is free and you just have to download it to use it. The fun quizzes and tests make it easy for kids to learn their target language. Interestingly, Duolingo also has a course on High Valyrian. So if your child is into Game of Thrones, there is all the more reason for you to download this app. You can also learn your kid\u2019s target language on the app and practise it with them. Duolingo is popular with all age groups. iChamp This app helps children from classes I to VIII in learning math. Kids who are bored or intimidated by math textbooks can try this app because the lively educational math games have been designed keeping the young ones in mind. It can also help kids in classes I to IV in learning English. Nouns, adjectives and pronouns, among other grammar essentials, are taught through fun games. iChamp will soon teach Hindi as well to kids from classes I to V via games and quizzes.