Fitness tips for Work From Home professionals by sports nutritionist and fitness trainer Rinku Shah

Health is extremely important to post covid and it is seen that post-pandemic all of us should be more and more fitness-centric. Regular exercise is quintessential for the maintenance of a healthy weight and regularising the strong muscles and bones. Staying active can help you to ward off various diseases like diabetes, cancer and many others.

Sports nutritionist and fitness trainer Rinku Shah says, “Being at home means working at home, makes one lethargic and everyone feels that going outside, even to park, is a bit of a hassle. Many wfh employees get stressed even to go out and buy some groceries as we have everything available online. Health is one thing that we need to work out on, and also many yoga asanas are available through online tutorials that help us reframe our weight. This is due to the sedentary lifestyle we are adopting.” A sedentary lifestyle involves more lying and sitting and almost no walking. It results in obesity patterns in our bodies. When we learn yoga and other aerobic exercises from an online portal they are far easier, one learns faster as they have flexible timings. Along with the plethora of choices, one also gets to interact in the community in which he or she is part of learning yoga. This helps in getting a better understanding of the exercise. One more key aspect is that when we work online from home, many times we face problems of acidity and obesity.

Eat a nutritious diet and do regular exercise

One of the key aspects of being fit at home is to eat a balanced and nutritious diet and perform regular workouts. For this, fitness and aerobics are very important along with a planned diet. It brings in the proper nutrients that boost your metabolism.

Keep yourself hydrated

Adequate intake of water is crucial for a healthy lifestyle. It is essential for people who work from home. Avoid sugary beverages and drinks as they will increase the sugar levels in the body and make us obese.

Sitting in a comfortable posture while working at home

One should maintain a comfortable posture while being at home as it prevents neck pain and other spine-related pains.

Sports nutritionist and fitness trainer Rinku Shah

Being a sports nutritionist and fitness enthusiast, Rinku Shah says that she takes a resolute and serious approach as a “Certified International Personal Trainer”. “I understand that success is not easy on the fitness front. Nutrition and health are like hand in glove. An old saying says that you are what you eat and one should look at the eating habits, especially binge eating. One can improve health by balancing eating and regular fitness. This is very crucial in the current health scenario as that involves frequent working from home,” Shah added.