Fitness Guide: Yoga for working professionals; Here’s how meditation can help

If questioned, the typical employee might lament how quickly a month passes in a whirlwind of activity. Corporate professionalism is living life on the go, driven by deadlines, procedures, and goals. Lack of relaxation and decompression time results in stress, anxiety, despair, rage, and frustration. The good news is that we can participate in the system without getting caught up. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder: Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, and World Yoga Organisation explains why working professionals should try yoga to stay fit.

Reasons why working professionals should practice yoga

Yoga enhances physical and mental health by soothing the mind, enabling you to succeed in your personal and professional endeavors. These are a few ways that yoga can benefit you if you wish to find inner peace and advance in your work.

Also Read Yoga for lazy people: Easy asanas to keep you fit without putting in efforts

Better Stress Management

As a yoga practitioner, you can maintain your composure and equilibrium under these demanding circumstances, enabling you to gain the mental clarity you need to approach your task head-on. Studies have shown that regular yoga practice boosts the body’s endorphin production while decreasing the release of the main stress hormone.

Greater efficiency at work

As you advance in your career, you will have to manage several responsibilities at once, which might make it simple for you to become disoriented. At the same time, the tasks’ demands increase, necessitating a greater investment of your time and effort.

Yoga Asanas and other techniques

Here are some basic asanas, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques that business people can incorporate into their daily routines. You can enhance your physical well-being, regulate your energy, and engage the mind for general well-being and positivity by setting aside 20 to 30 minutes each day.

Also Read Yoga Routine: 3 simple asanas to improve your body posture

Sukhasana- Easy Pose

Formation of the Posture

• Straighten your back and place your palms on your knees facing upward • Maintain a positive attitude and hold this pose for a while • Repeat the same with the other leg • Sit down with your legs stretched out in front of you • Fold your right leg and drop your right knee to the side • Fold the other leg and form a cross with your calf muscles

Pashimottanasana:

Formation of the Posture

• Start in Dandasana • Make sure your legs are stretched out in front of you and your knees are slightly bent. • Extend your arms upward and keep your spine straight. • Exhale and empty your stomach. • With the exhale, bend forward at the hips and place your upper body on your lower body. • Hold your big toes with your fingers. • Try to touch your forehead to your knees. • Hold the pose

Stithi Dhyan

This meditation practice can reduce anxiety, improve consciousness, and block out unpleasant experiences.

• Use a journal to record all of your observations and the various sensations you felt. This will help you improve your observation skills, make you more focused and alert, and eliminate distractions. • Stand or sit comfortably. • Be aware of the surroundings, including sounds, smells, colours, and other elements.

How Yoga and Meditation can help?

Yoga and meditation are the most effective methods for resolving this problem. We must realise that while we cannot change the process, we can alter how we react to it. As a result, patience grows, listening skills improve, and control is returned to the individual. Regular yoga practise is a mood stabilizer. It boosts your creativity and energy levels while maintaining a high degree of endurance throughout the day. By increasing your physical agility, asanas can help you stay alert and prevent fatigue. Pranayama helps you keep your mind clear, and meditation techniques can keep you quiet and focused.