Fitness first! Here’s how Kamal Harris starts her day and unwinds after a hectic week

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, speaks as she formally launches her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Ever since Kamala Harris was named as the Vice-President candidate of the United Nations, the Indian and Jamaican descent has been the talk in every political circle. On the day she was sworn in by the US Supreme Court on January 20, from dress to speech, all eyes were on her. As the world wants a closer view of her lifestyle, we took a sneak peek into her daily routine:

Kamala Harris, the first woman, first Black and first Asian descendent Vice President of the United States of America is also a fitness enthusiast, always starts her day with a workout regime. Back in September 2020, during a conversation with former US President Barack Obama, Harris had revealed, “I work out every morning, regardless of how much sleep I’ve had. It’s just the best way to start the day.”

How Kamala Harris starts her day

Before the pandemic hit the world, Harris used to spend 30 minutes on an elliptical at a gym, go to SoulCycle class and also go for a swim, she had told The Cut in 2018. However, as the pandemic started shutting down public fitness studious, Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff revealed, they assembled the “5,000 piece bikes” to workout at home.

Emhoff further added: Harris is more into weight while she is doing her cardio exercises. As most of this equipment got sold out due to the lockdown, they would utilise 1-litre water bottles as hand weights. Son a typical day in lockdown, Garris would start her day watching the news, with getting ready and for workout lift water bottles and pedal the bike they have put together.

The couple has been bonding over their fitness regime ever since they realised they need to up their fitness game. He even let out that the topic of fitness came up when they started spending time together. Moreover, Harris inspired Emhoff to get into the same fitness groove she is in. “I’m in way better shape now than I was ten years ago,” he affirmed in an interview with Men’s Health.

Currently, the couple does a mix of yoga, planks, and running on stars. They also like taking six or seven-mile walks together.

Another activity that helps Harris unwind is cooking. Cooking for her family for a Sunday-night dinner makes fell normal, “like I’m in control of my life.” she said to The Cut. In fact, she would read recipes to relax at the end of a day, she revealed.