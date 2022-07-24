Fit & fine: Why physical health is key to calmer and efficient brain

By Shubhangi Shah

When 28-year-old Shipra Singh started working out two years ago, the intent was to lose weight. And it helped. Not only was she able to shed some kilos, but her overall health also improved. “I felt more energetic, I no longer felt breathless when climbing a few stairs, and could do tasks that previously felt like a challenge,” she says. However, apart from these visible changes, she experienced something else too. “I felt calmer, had better control over my nerves, started being in a better mood, and less cranky,” she explains. “Also, throughout the pandemic-induced lockdown when so much was happening all around, I didn’t experience my overall mental health deteriorating,” she says, adding that it was a big feat as previously she had gone through depressive periods over several years.

Yes, exercise is great for physical health. It helps you manage weight, prevents a range of serious chronic diseases, and improves the overall quality of life. However, a major benefit is that it boosts mental health.

“Exercise reduces anxiety, depression, and negative mood,” says Dr Preeti Singh, a clinical psychologist at Paras Hospitals in Gurugram. “It has also been found to alleviate low self-esteem, social withdrawal, and improve cognitive function,” she adds. “When you work out, it tends to provide a break from stressful thinking and allows your body to feel better,” says Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder-director, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Several pieces of research have shown how physical activity helps with managing depression. According to Harvard Health Publishing, the consumer health education division of Harvard Medical School (HMS) in the US, exercising is a beneficial tool, and for some people, it is as effective as antidepressants. However, physical activity alone cannot help those suffering from severe depression, it cautions. Not just depression, it has proved to be beneficial in cases of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and psychotic disorder, research shows.

How exercise affects the brain, memory

“Exercise improves memory,” says Dr Singh. It does this by increasing molecular targets like the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) that increases synaptogenesis, which is the process of formation of new synapses.

Synapses are the points of contact where messages are passed on between neurons.

Research has shown that aerobic exercises, which alleviate your heart rate and blood flow across the body, boost the size of the hippocampus, which is the area in the brain involved in memory and learning.

“Exercise also releases endorphins, the feel-good chemicals in the brain,” says Dr Bajaj.

According to Harvard Health, exercising alleviates mood, reduces stress and anxiety, and improves sleep.

Exercises for better mental health

Dr Singh recommends a range of physical activities for better mental health, such as brisk walking, running, boxing, pilates, yoga and resistance training. She also speaks heavily of diaphragmatic breathing, in which one consciously uses the diaphragm to take deep breaths. In this, lungs are used to their full capacity.

Meanwhile, Dr Bajaj opines that although all exercises are beneficial for mental health, team sports, such as football, cricket, and volleyball, have the most benefits as “forming friendships through hobbies has been known to help with depression and ease social anxiety.” Playing sports helps you connect with others, gets you into problem-solving mode, and facilitates communication that can help in breaking isolation.

But any exercise is better than none, he says. So go for a leisure walk, do yoga, or simply stretch. Do anything that suits you.

Physical activity and overall well-being

Instead of referring to physical and mental health as separate entities, it is safe to say that exercising is beneficial for overall well-being. It helps manage a healthy weight, prevents a host of non-communicable diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and several cancers, apart from strengthening bones and muscles, say Dr Singh and Dr Bajaj. It also helps improve your ability to do everyday activities and boosts brain health.

“It has been seen that adults who sit less and do any amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity enjoy health benefits compared to those who do not work out,” says Dr Bajaj.

Apart from these, those who work out feel more energetic and confident. “It makes you feel good about yourself and helps you manage social anxiety,” says Dr Bajaj. Hence, as you can see, exercising is beneficial for everything, from the brain to your cardiovascular health, from making everyday tasks a bit easier to boosting confidence and energy levels.

Although there is no specific number of hours you need to put in for maximum health benefits, 150 minutes of workout per week is generally recommended. Also, avoid excessive exercise as it, too, can have detrimental health effects.

Other ways to boost mental health

The Covid-19 disease has truly proved the Darwinian phrase ‘survival of the fittest’ and has brought it to the forefront how important it is to be and stay healthy. Although a physical disease, the novel coronavirus has put a significant strain on people’s mental health also, as suggested by several studies. Here is where exercising can play a role as it is beneficial for physical as well as mental health.

However, if due to some reasons you are unable to work out, there are other ways to boost mental health. “Connecting with people and forging good relationships are great for mental health,” says Dr Bajaj. “Learn new skills, indulge in acts of giving and kindness, and practice mindfulness (pay attention to the present moment),” he adds.

Meanwhile, Dr Singh recommends taking up a relaxation practice, making leisure and contemplation a priority, and journaling. It’s equally important to get seven to eight hours of restful sleep and follow sleep hygiene. “Focusing on diet and eating brain-healthy foods can help you build strong mental health,” she says. Also, staying away from gadgets, by making a gadget-free space or gadget-free time, can help you a great deal in being mentally healthy, she adds.