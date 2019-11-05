First World Assembly on Ayurveda, Yoga ‘Ayuryog Expo’ 2019: Check venue, schedule, event list

There will be a Yoga Shivir by Ramdev from 7 am to 9 am on November 9, 2019. Art of Living Satsang by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on November 9, 2019.

First World Assembly on Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy ‘Ayuryog Expo’ will be held from November 7 to November 10 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The 4-day exhibition, which is supported by Ministry of Ayush, Uttar Pradesh government, will showcase the latest Ayush products and medicines. Viewers can listen to experts and scientists in Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy.

‘Ayuryog Expo’ will be the biggest platform for the domain of Ayush. It is aimed at laying a concrete foundation and setting up goals to globally increase the market share and customer profitability in these sectors, the organiser stated.

‘Ayuryog Expo’ will have several events and activities. There will be an exhibition showcasing the Research and Development (R&D) in the field of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, traditional sciences and wisdom of East. There will be a Yoga Shivir by Ramdev from 7 am to 9 am on November 9, 2019. Art of Living Satsang by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on November 9, 2019.

There will be plenary or scientific sessions on Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy. There will be interaction and networking with practitioners, manufacturers and consumers. AYURYOG Expo will have over 600 stalls.

At Ayuryog Expo 2019, there will be aroma, essential oils, fragrances, ayurveda medicine and drug manufacturers. There will be ayurvedic pharma machinery companies, health insurance companies, massage equipment manufacturers and retailers, nutraceuticals and food supplement companies, panchakarma and ayurveda equipment manufacturers, siddha medicine manufacturers, steam or sauna or hydrotherapy equipment companies, unani medicine manufacturers, wellbeing and personal care companies. There will be representatives from ayurveda and wellness hotels, resorts, retreats, spas, ayurveda and naturopathy hospitals, health centers, clinics, medical schools and universities, medicinal plants, extracts, herbals and supplements.

India Expo Mart is located at Plot No. 23 –25 & 27- 29 Knowledge Park – II Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.