First time ever! Lakme Fashion Week to launch ‘Virtual Showroom’ to support fashion industry

In order to support designers, artisans and the business of fashion amid the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown, Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Virtual Showroom’.

A first of its kind concept in India, Virtual Showroom will be a marketplace platform for designers and artisans to showcase their past and current collections to consumers, helping them to drive sales of the stocks that have been stuck due to the pandemic, a press release said.

The LFW will be supporting designer sales without charging designers any fee to be a part of the platform.

The platform will allow designers to upload their product catalogue and costing, while buyers will get pre-approved access to browse through designer collections and have the option of placing orders directly with the designers.

Outstation buyers can also book private viewing appointments with the designers during the LFW. As a business-to-business (B2B) space, it will also help designers to showcase their future collections and directly get orders from buyers of multi-designer stores across the world.

Ashwath Swaminathan, head of innovations at Lakme said under the circumstances, designers will need new ways to reach their buyers and consumers.

“The Virtual Showroom is an initiative which can fulfil this need by leveraging technology. The Virtual Showroom offers many tools to make transacting more transparent and convenient,” he said.

Jaspreet Chandok – head of lifestyle businesses, IMG Reliance said, “With the Virtual Showroom, there’s hope for the fashion world to continue as best as it can and adapt in new ways that may provide better solutions.”