First time ever! Colombian swimwear brand CHAMELA enters India, joins hands with Fabnest

For the first time ever, fashion brand from Colombia – CHAMELA has entered India through one of the fastest growing brands in the garment sector in India “Fabnest’’.

This was launched by the Ambassador of Colombia to India Mariana Pacheco at the Embassy in New Delhi last week. “The swimwear collection of CHAMELA is the first Colombian fashion brand in India. This has entered India through a collaboration of FABNEST’s Divam and Aditi Jain. They have signed an exclusivity contract to be representatives and distributors of CHAMELA in India, in June this year,” she said in her opening remarks.

“This launch is only the beginning of the arrival of more fashion with Colombian design to the Indian market,” she said.

Expressing her gratitude to the Indian entrepreneurs for trusting a Colombian brand, the envoy highlighted the creativity and innovation of the fashion industry in Colombia. And also talked about the quality of the materials and supplies which can reach the wardrobes of the women in India.

Fabnest and Colombia

The origins of the relationship between Fabnest and Colombia began four years ago, getting support from ProColombia which is the agency that promotes investment for the Colombian Government. This body is responsible for promoting the initiatives of its government in various sectors including tourism and non-traditional exports.

In fact, the first meeting between Fabnest and Chamela took place during ProColombia’s business matchmaking forum in October 2021. “We are really convinced that this is the beginning of future and important collaborations between these two brands that can expand to other fashion segments such as lingerie, shapewear and activewear in which the Colombian industry has a lot to offer,” she added.

Chamela’s fashion event

Colombian Fashion Industry

The envoy talked about how Colombia offers unique designs at the forefront of world trends which incorporate contemporary designs with artisanal techniques and ethnic-inspired garments, among others.

According to her the Colombian fashion industry is innovative and has advanced in producing garments with functional characteristics such as high UV protection, breathability, and quick drying.

There are more than 14,000 companies in the fashion industry in Colombia and most of them MSMEs, and boast of an internationally qualified and specialized workforce. The fashion industry in Colombia employs more than 650,000 people.

Colombian fashion in India

“It’s a milestone in the commercial relationship between our two countries particularly when we consider the relative sizes of the related fashion industries,” the envoy stated. According to her, the fashion industry in Colombia has more than 100 years of tradition and the support of an extensive network of private and public allies. This industry has a diversified supply of products and is recognized for its high quality of clothing, jewelry and bijouterie, textiles and supplies, leather and its manufactures, and footwear and its supplies.”