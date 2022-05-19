Find out what kind of liar you could be

Life is all about lie and truth, but most of us must have told a lie at one point or another. But did you know that your lies could hurt someone emotionally which could lead to irreparable damage on people’s health? Lying could end up hurting people as you break their trust and also destroy healthy relationships.

A lie could destroy healthy relationships, but did you ever wonder what category of liar you could be?

Well, as per Nir Eyal, the Israeli-born American author, investor and lecturer known for his bestselling book, Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products, there basically are four kinds of liars and understanding it may help in lessening your pain or even give a smirk on your face.

Duplicitous Liars: These are the kind of liars who lie to others about their values and pretend to believe in something and act differently and also damage relationships, as you base perception on their values.

Deceitful Liars: These are the liars who lie to others about facts. Normally, children do this for their own personal gain, while adults do this to maintain their social relationships.

Demoralized Liars: These are the kind who lie to themselves about values, those who commit to something but act otherwise. This compromises their sense of self and damages their integrity.

Delusional Liars: These are the ones who lie to themselves about facts to protect their feelings, which could be health too as self-deception could be unhealthy in some cases, like depression.

With this, you would be able to spot the kind of liars and cut them off for your mental peace and sanity.