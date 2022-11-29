Financial crises and uncertainty can impact mental health: Study

The pandemic has made the mental health crisis in India a top priority. Many Indian citizens have experienced various forms of isolation and insecurity as a result of the pandemic. Every individual in society gets affected during an economic crisis or uncertainty. The experience of being stressed out during these times is common. Future uncertainty, income loss, the inability to pay bills, repay debts, inflation, and unemployment are some of the major factors that have an impact on mental health. Some people may also experience anxiety, depression, insomnia, social withdrawal, physical ailments, and other related conditions. There has been a marked rise in cases of claimed mental illness since the lockdown. This is a chance for the nation to reorganise its system of mental healthcare to better serve its diverse population. The pandemic has primarily impacted the poor. The National Mental Health Survey also revealed that households with lower incomes, less education, and lower employment rates are disproportionately affected by mental health issues.

Psychologs Magazine puts its continuous efforts towards educating people and spreading awareness on mental health. In the month of November, they released their special edition through which they provided an in-depth review of how economic crises/ uncertainty are causing the onset of serious psychological disturbances. They have highlighted the point that the financial decline not only shows a higher rate of uncertainty but also shows serious substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, and poor mental health. It is expected that the financial crisis will have impacts on mental health that could make people more susceptible to psychological problems. It is widely known that social deprivation, poverty, inequality, and other socioeconomic determinants are linked to mental health concerns. Financial crises pose a significant risk to an individual’s mental health as well as the mental health of their families, and there is a connection between the mood of an individual and the stock market.

The Psychologs also initiated a step in the direction of providing mental health support services and bringing mental health care to those individuals who cannot afford it. The aim of this campaign was to educate people, spread awareness and provide mental health support by making it more easily accessible to the people because the frequent misunderstandings that are present about mental illness might appear harmless to people but they can lead to serious concern in various ways which prevents an individual from seeking help and assistance for their mental health concerns. Psychologs print magazine circulation is 150000 with 12.25 reader per magazine, total readership is 18,37,500.

The Psychologs magazine’s editor-in-chief Arvind Otta stated that “most people occasionally worry about their finances. However, if financial uncertainty interferes with an individual’s daily life, it may become troublesome. It’s crucial to express these uncertainties and not just keep them to oneself if a person believes that the stress of their financial condition is too much for them to handle. No specifics are required, but the more the individual shares their worries with others who are close to them, the less alone and stressed they will feel”. He also talked about certain psychological ways to manage the mental concerns related to financial uncertainty such as keeping an expense tracker, boosting your self-esteem, practising relaxation techniques to manage the stress-related symptoms that are due to the uncertainty that an individual is experiencing like meditation, breathing exercises which will help to restore some balance in life and to relieve the stress.

Financial crises are chronic stress situations and likely to have psychological and psychopathological consequences. Managing these consequences is a complex undertaking because at the same time you have to cope up with the stress due to the crises and the anxiety that is disturbing the individual. It is important to take care of our mental health during tough times for crises. Take out time for yourself, relax and it’s totally okay to ask for help if required. Try to focus on the things or situations that you can control. In light of the difficulties brought on by the current economic and epidemiological crises, prevention in the field of mental health is crucial now more than ever.