Horoscope 2023 | Finance and Career Predictions (Jan 2- Jan 8): Here’s what the future has in store for your zodiac sign

Want to know what the coming week holds for you in terms of finance? If so, give this weekly horoscope prediction a thorough read, presented by a prominent and renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Dear Aries natives, you might consider maintaining your financial well-being for this week. Also, your stars suggest that you need to stay careful with your spending habits as it may cause you some trouble later this week. Also, those who are constantly into making investments are advised not to make any impulsive decisions this week. Else, they might have to suffer a huge loss money-wise that will leave them anxious and stressed.

Favorable Color: Green

Favorable Number: 7

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

This week looks great and ideal for those Taurus folks who are planning to initiate some investments. Thanks to the blessing of the almighty, you’re likely to get some great results that will strengthen your wealth. However, it is suggested that Taurus people shouldn’t get involved in risky deals which can bring a negative impact on their existing business. Later in the week, your spouse’s new job and hike in income will help you out economically.

Favorable Color: Blue

Favorable Number: 3

Gemini (May 21-June21)

Dear Gemini natives, this week looks like an average one for you financially. No major monetary obstacles can be seen heading toward you. Thus, utilize this time to prepare a new and solid investment plan which you can easily implement. However, if you’re planning to invest in the stock market or in mutual funds, it is suggested that you should consider consulting an expert first. Remember that the right guidance can help you smartly multiply your wealth.

Favorable Color: Yellow

Favorable Number: 11

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Be ready to experience some ups and downs in your financial life this week. Stay calm and composed throughout this phase as things will remain to be on the lighter side. Some profitable opportunities may come up your way which you probably want to give attention to. Also, it is assumed that you’ll soon get back your long-stuck money from one of your close family members this week. Professional workers may receive some good increments this week.

Favorable Color: Brown

Favorable Number: 19

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Leo natives should prepare themselves to experience a financial boom this week. Your previous investments will yield some magnificent results which will amaze both you and your family members. As a result, you may willingly want to throw a party for celebration, spending your earnings in a balanced manner. Since the stars are favoring you, you’ll continue to make good profits throughout this week.

Favorable Color: Magenta

Favorable Number: 21

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

For the Virgo natives, the first half of this week looks to offer potential growth to them financially. As a result, they will be having enough money in their account this week, allowing them to enjoy different moments without bothering about the money. However, later in the week, some unavoidable expenses might have to be dealt with from your end. Despite it, you’ll find yourself to be financially stable and happy.

Favorable Color: Saffron

Favorable Number: 34

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The money inflow for Libra natives can be expected to rise drastically this week. As a result, you’ll be at the peak where you’ll probably buy everything you had been wishing for all this long. Though, it is suggested that you shouldn’t get involved in impulsive and unnecessary shopping. Else, you might have to regret about your decision later. Those who are attached to their families might prepare themselves for some additional costs this week.

Favorable Color: Red

Favorable Number: 4

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An average-looking week can be expected for the Scorpio folks this week. Despite your past investments, you may find yourself being unsatisfied with the amount currently existing in your bank account. Thus, you may search for some investment opportunities which should be avoided for a day or so. As of now, simply have a balance over your expenses while enjoying this average financial phase.

Favorable Color: Saffron

Favorable Number: 15

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Be ready to act upon the situations as this week, you’ll be various opportunities for maximizing your wealth. Business owners also may finalize some great deals that will result in surging their sales substantially. Students who are looking for paid internships will finally get a job according to their expectations. Officegoers may have to empty their pockets this week for throwing a party regarding their promotion.

Favorable Color: Grey

Favorable Number: 10

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Since the stars and planetary alignments seem to favor Capricorn this week, you should emphasize seeking out some potential opportunities that can escalate your financial condition. There is a high chance that you’ll be introduced to an opportunity that looks like a lucrative one. However, before making any decision, do consult an expert. Investing in the stock market should be avoided this week by the Capricorn natives.

Favorable Color: Sea Blue

Favorable Number: 7

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Financially, your life will remain to be smooth and beautiful. Your nature to balance income and expenses accordingly has finally made you reach this level. You won’t be bothered much this week related to the financial aspect. Though, you may end up helping one of your close friends by lending them a huge amount. Simply ensure that the person is trustworthy else you may have to quarrel for getting your money back on time.

Favorable Color: Cream

Favorable Number: 17

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some minor financial obstacles will be testing you this week. As a result, you may even have to face a minor loss. Though, do not lose hope or let stress impact your mental health. Rather, bounce back smartly by making some potential investment decisions to secure your future. On the professional front, you have to work really hard to earn some incentives.

Favorable Color: Blue

Favorable Number: 28