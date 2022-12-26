Finance and Career Horoscope (Dec 26-Jan 1): Check astrological prediction of your zodiac sign for the week

Want to know what the coming week holds for you in terms of career and finance? If so, give this weekly horoscope prediction a thorough read, presented by a prominent astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

As the year is about to end, Aries will experience a clear boost in their financial status this week. Also, you’re advised to keep a check on money matters regularly during this entire week. If you’re thinking of taking some risky financial decisions, it is best that you avoid doing it now since the stars are not favoring you. Although, you can use your sharp financial instincts to explore some opportunities for strengthening your wealth this week.

Favorable Color: Saffron

Favorable Number: 10

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taurus natives need to stay careful along with being proactive if they want to expand their wealth this week. Investments look like a great tactic for boosting your financial stability. However, you are advised to take calculative steps before finalizing your investment deals. It’s time you should stay very responsive to the problems that can crop up financially to avoid any sort of monetary loss. Also, you are advised to keep your focus intact throughout this phase to evolve strongly financially.

Favorable Color: Green

Favorable Number: 5

Also Read Here is how you can travel in style for your next vacation

Gemini (May 21-June21)

You’re having some debts up your sleeves that need to be paid off. Thus, keep a check on your budget on a timely basis. The week looks like an average one for the Gemini natives where constant money flow can be seen but no major opportunities are assumed to arrive. It’s time that you should place your move smartly when it’s about your finances and wealth. Also, avoid lending money to anyone this upcoming week.

Favorable Color: Blue

Favorable Number: 3

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

There is a probability that you end up earning some handsome amount from one of your ancestral properties this week. If such a thing happens, you can easily consider paying off some of your outstanding debts and loans which will allow you to breathe in a better form. If investment excites you, then you can surely think about long-term investment plans that can promise you good returns over the years.

Favorable Color: Cyan

Favorable Number: 16

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some cash flow is expected for you during this week in unexpected forms. Either it can be in the form of a gift or through the recovery of some bad debts. Since you’ll be very happy with the amount of money you’ll achieve this week, you probably might think of donating some of your wealth to a noble cause. Surely, this will bring luck to you and will pave a more fruitful path for your financial future.

Favorable Color: Teal

Favorable Number: 11

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

Plan your savings and expense properly as you might have to travel somewhere this week. It can be either on the personal or professional front. So, buckle up in advance. The trip is not at all going to be a cheap one which will leave a heavy impact on your overall savings. However, things will soon get back to their normal place as you’ll be able to crack some exciting business deals later this week.

Favorable Color: Grey

Favorable Number: 21

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Thanks to Ganesha, you have been earning really well for the past few months. And so will be the phase in this upcoming week. Financially, you’re looking sound, stable, and happy while enjoying the luxuries of life. Though, your optimism may provoke you to search for more opportunities where you can invest your money to multiply them in times to come.

Favorable Color: Sea Blue

Favorable Number: 1

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

It doesn’t look like a great week for the Scorpio folks in regard to finance and money. Some unexpected turn of events may like emerge which will suck in almost all your savings you had done to date. You’ll be stressed and tensed, perhaps feeling extremely down. It’s time you should stand back again and see what options are available for you to enhance your current financial condition.

Favorable Color: Purple

Favorable Number: 17

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Thanks to your structured savings method, no major financial obstacles can be seen heading toward you this week. As a result, you’re going to have a peaceful time with your wealth and loved ones. Thus, if you’re having some debts that need to be cleared, do it today. Utilize this time to get rid of all the financial problems so that you can later concentrate on other important financial aspects.

Favorable Color: Yellow

Favorable Number: 14

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Hey Capricorn folks, you’ll be doing good this week financially. You don’t really have to take any type of risk for improving your monetary condition. Rather, things will remain to look perfectly fine. You may consider analyzing your current source of income to enhance it in a better form. Also, this week looks great for all those who are willing to invest their wealth in the real estate sector.

Favorable Color: Peacock Green

Favorable Number: 4

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Despite having various options for investments this week, you may find yourself in a confusing state. This can be because you’re having no idea about the sources. Thus, if such a situation occurs, consider seeking help from a financial expert who can guide you on the right path. Take your time this week rather than hurry up in terms of investing your money to maximize your financial gains.

Favorable Color: Magenta

Favorable Number: 25

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Hey Pisces folks, you have been working really hard in order to improve your financial condition. This week, some good news can finally make you happy and excited. Business owners can get some lucrative deals that will easily escalate their sales, thus increasing profits and wealth simultaneously. A small amount of financial dip can be seen later this week which will soon be recovered by you most smartly.

Favorable Color: Golden

Favorable Number: 7