Finance and Career Horoscope (Dec 19-25): Check astrological prediction of your zodiac sign for the week

Want to know what the coming week holds for you in terms of career and finance? If so, give this weekly horoscope prediction a thorough read, presented by a prominent astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Hey Aries, when it’s about the financial matter, you can consider taking your time this week before coming up with a decision. Doing this will gain you some favorable results which you won’t regret at all. Also, those who are willing to invest in the stock market will experience some monetary gains during this week. However, it is advised that one should have a piece of good knowledge of the market and stock before initiating any investment. If not, you can consider consulting an expert for the same. Private sector employees will have a stable and average life during this entire week.

Favorable Color: Green

Favorable Number: 13

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taurus natives are advised not to spend or invest heavily in big projects this week since the stars seem to not favor them momentarily. Thus, if you’re having any plans like that, consider postponing it to some other week. Else, you have to face a heavy loss that can shake up your financial condition. Also, do not take risky financial decisions during this phase. Otherwise, your hard-earned money can easily get stuck, leading you to suffer from stress and anxiety. Some fruitfulness can be seen for the officegoers this week in terms of a promotion or hike in salary.

Favorable Color: Magenta

Favorable Number: 1

Gemini (May 21-June21)

Have control over your impulsive spending nature during this week along with learning to spend only when it is necessary. For strengthening your bank account, save wherever it’s possible during this week. Also, you’re advised not to participate in any sort of lending or borrowing of money. Those into businesses will see a sudden surge in their sales related to products or services which will bless them with huge profits.

Favorable Color: Orange

Favorable Number: 5

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Those coming under this zodiac sign will have an average week in terms of career and economy. Though, thanks to the blessings of the almighty, you’ll be getting various opportunities for multiplying your wealth. However, only right and logical decisions will lead to fruitfulness. So, only make a move when you’re crystal clear about it. Else, letting go of the opportunity wouldn’t be a bad option.

Favorable Color: Cream

Favorable Number: 18

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The stars seem to favor the Leo natives this week financially. As a result, you may feel encouraged when it’s about making or finalizing a deal. Though, remember that only wise and conscious decisions will help you achieve more success on both the financial and career fronts. Also, as the week progresses, your financial condition will continue to get better, allowing you some monetary freedom.

Favorable Color: Cyan

Favorable Number: 7

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

Dear Virgos, be ready to be served with financial prosperity this week. The flow of income looks stable and you’ll be presented with some great opportunities to strengthen yourself in terms of wealth. Thanks to your previous investments, you’re likely to get good returns along with chances of freezing some great business deals during this week. Impulsive and unnecessary shopping should strictly be prohibited during this phase.

Favorable Color: Brown

Favorable Number: 11

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Staying vigilant about your money and investment should be your prime concern this week. If finding any deal to be complex, consider seeking help from an expert rather than putting your own decision without knowing much about it. Doing so might lead you to suffer regret as the week progresses. Those who are looking to invest in gold can finally take a sigh of relief and can initiate the investment without thinking much. Private sector bosses might have to deal with some staffing problems during this entire week.

Favorable Color: Parrot Green

Favorable Number: 12

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

For the Scorpio natives, this week will bring some mixed results in terms of financial perspective. Your business will do really well which will help you make a lot of money. However, the investments done in the past may not bring some jaw-dropping results economically for you. Rather, it can continue to remain below the average level during this whole week. Students who are doing hard work will finally get an internship with a fixed stipend.

Favorable Color: Grey

Favorable Number: 10

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

People who are associated with the real estate sector are assumed to do great monetary during this week. The stars and planetary alignments suggest that you can also think about investing money in the real estate sector. However, act with patience rather than hurrying up and ruining everything. For some of you, the expense may gradually seem to increase as the week progresses. So, keep a check on your bank balance to not get disturbed financially.

Favorable Color: Blue

Favorable Number: 16

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Capricorn folks can easily handle their financial condition this week. Your logical and structured way of thinking and planning might be the reason behind it. Career-wise, you may be presented with a new designation and salary hike during this week which will turn you more stable money-wise. Also, it is advised that you should be really wise and calculative while dealing with property or land matters this week.

Favorable Color: Olive Green

Favorable Number: 24

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Controlling the spending habit, especially unnecessarily should be on your mind during this whole week. For having a good and stable future, the youth is advised to focus on savings that will come handy in times to come. Those who are involved in start-ups are believed to do amazingly great b the end of the week when they’ll be making good money, eventually strengthening their bank balance.

Favorable Color: Maroon

Favorable Number: 22

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Money-wise, it’s going to be an amazing week for the Pisces natives. As the week advances, you’re likely to attain financial freedom by achieving remarkable results financially. As a result, you really don’t have to worry about any money crunch during this entire phase. The salaried class will see a significant surge in their income which will be highly appreciated and acknowledged.

Favorable Color: Plum

Favorable Number: 15