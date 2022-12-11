Finance and Career Horoscope (Dec 12-18): Check astrological prediction of your zodiac sign for the week

Read on the weekly prediction made for all the zodiac signs by renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Know what this week holds for you so that you can prepare in advance related to what’s coming your way.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Dealing with the financial aspect may not bring good results for you today. There can be some delays in payments which can leave you stressed throughout this week. However, your constant flow of income will allow you to stay content. Also, there are chances that you may have to go through some unexpected interruptions later this week financially.

Favorable Color: Blue

Favorable Number: 5

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taurus natives might find themselves confused in implementing their plans as per their schedule. Also, the planetary transits indicate that there can be situations where hastiness in your attitude can be seen that can directly lead to financial loss. It is advised that you should not make new purchases during this week along with signing any new agreements. Consider this as an inappropriate moment for any kind of investment as a result of which you might prefer waiting for the right time.

Favorable Color: Violet

Favorable Number: 11

Gemini (May 21-June21)

Dear Geminis, your economic prospects look stable and good as you march ahead this week. There will be several challenges waiting for you which will be dealt with quite smartly. Those who are into professional duties are expected to receive monetary rewards from their seniors, considering your previous fruitful activities in the company. It is suggested that you can use this money for future financial use.

Favorable Color: Magenta

Favorable Number: 5

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

If you had been planning to sell your shares, this week looks like an ideal phase to implement your plan. However, it is suggested that you should consult an expert first before taking any decision. You may also get surprised today as your long-awaited loan application will finally get approved this week. Cancer natives are advised to keep their papers and documents in order for avoiding any sort of obstacles to occur.

Favorable Color: Teal

Favorable Number: 18

Leo (July 23-August 23)

If you’re into the real estate business, good times lie ahead of you which will bring monetary gains for you in the near times. The property you inherit is likely to shoot up which will improve your finances later this week. Also, you may be finalizing some great deals that will secure your future on the financial front. You can consider investing your extra earned money for securing your future. As the week progresses, your past investments will show better returns.

Favorable Color: Orange

Favorable Number: 3

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

Virgos will get various opportunities to improve their financial condition this week. Some of your foreign investments done in the past will gain you monetary benefits which you’ll be enjoying this week. Though, it is advised that you should invest your money in secure funds that can promise you great returns in days to come. Be practical and logical while making any financial decision to avoid losses.

Favorable Color: Brown

Favorable Number: 9

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Libras will find themselves one step ahead when it’s about securing their financial future this week. Thanks to your practical thinking and approach, it will help you to invest in secure schemes through which you can earn monetary gains. Avoid taking quick decisions when it comes to your financial life that can negatively impact your overall savings and investments. Thus, take your time to decide anything rather than hurry up.

Favorable Color: Golden

Favorable Number: 16

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Dear Scorpios, you might want to start fresh financially this week which can be a great decision. Learn from your past mistakes and don’t repeat them for facing huge losses. Also, thinking about every aspect of the investment is required to take the right decision. As the week progresses, you’ll find things not falling exactly in their places which might give you tension over a period of time. Have confidence in yourself and emphasize on big plans and small investments this week.

Favorable Color: Saffron

Favorable Number: 17

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Have control over your restlessness and impulsive nature if you want to make big financially this upcoming week. Several obstacles will come your way that can test you on the money front. But thanks to your prior investments, you’ll be having a secured week. Also, you can search for investment opportunities for multiplying your savings and escalating your bank account.

Favorable Color: Teal

Favorable Number: 26

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A long pending loan may finally get approves this week which will make you content for the rest of the days this week. Also, you can use this time to think and analyze options that can strengthen your bank account, getting you the right options to save your money. Remember that it’s all going to be about your choices. So, take them wisely as they can lead you to enjoy financial stability this week.

Favorable Color: Violet

Favorable Number: 22

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Hey Aquarius, if you’re into business, especially an educational institute, there is some good news waiting for you. This week, you will see an unexpected increase in income which will surprisingly shock you. This will encourage you to expand your educational institute by opening other branches in other cities. Seeing the planetary transits, it is advised that you should not invest in the stock market this week.

Favorable Color: Green

Favorable Number: 25

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Hey Pisces, if you’re an industrialist or a business owner, this week will prove fruitful to you on the financial front. As a result, heavy monetary gains can be expected in near future. Also, you may like to apply for a home or car loan this week which won’t be taking a toll on your pocket and savings account. You can try your luck by investing in the stock market this week.

Favorable Color: Neon

Favorable Number: 8

Pandit Jagannath Guruji has done astrology for Late Puneeth Rajkumar, Anushka Shetty, Ajith Kumar, Chiyaan Vikram, and many more.