Finance and Career Horoscope: Check astrological prediction of your zodiac sign for the week

Give this article a good read to understand what this week holds for you, career and finance wise as predicted by renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A new beginning lies in front of you this week that will escalate your position in the office. Also, you’re looking great to get a promotion or hike in the salary as the week progresses. As per the stars, you may also get good news regarding your professional life which will lead to a harmonious work environment. However, you need to stay careful in terms of money and finances this week. The planetary transits indicate that you should stay careful while making large investments or business deals this week.

Favorable Colour: Magenta

Favorable Number: 7

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

This week, your focus should stay on enhancing your productivity in the office while dodging the obstacles coming your way. However, workplace politics can create some issues for you while day week advances. On the financial front, it looks like a great time to invest your money in the stock market. Also, it is advised to take up a detailed analysis of your investment portfolio.

Favorable Colour: Red

Favorable Number: 5

Gemini (May 21-June21)

It’s your newly established company that will be bringing you good fortune this week. The sales are likely to surge drastically which will allow you to make some huge profits. Some unexpected expenses might also come up your way this week related to the business or household repairs. Also, chances of some electronic devices expense are also on the stars for you during this week. Your circumstances are likely to improve in the office, allowing you to settle down with peace and satisfaction.

Favorable Colour: Grey

Favorable Number: 2

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Financially, the week looks quite stable for the Cancer natives. The flow of money is likely to grow as we’ll march ahead this week. Even if you’re suffering from not having enough money to make a deal, do not worry as your in-laws are expected to support you, coming out to aid you financially. Also, a bad and wrong decision in your investment deal may make you suffer from a minor loss. So, stay careful. Career-wise, things look absolutely great for you.

Favorable Colour: White

Favorable Number: 11

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The wait for financial benefits may soon come to an end as they can be on the way, approaching you this week. Also, some past investments of yours are likely to bring some good monetary gains for you during this week. However, avoid spending your money on unnecessary items to not hurt your pocket. Professionally, your ability to sway the opinions of others will be at an all-time high which will gain you good outcomes.

Favorable Colour: Teal

Favorable Number: 9

Virgo (August 24-September 24)

You’ll be doing some hard work this week in order to enhance the sources of your income. It is advised to focus on small business deals rather than large ones if you’re facing difficulties at the start. If still finding things to be complicated, consider seeking help from an expert. Also, be wise whenever you’re taking a financial decision to not regret it later. Career-wise, it’s a great phase to switch careers or to advance in your current role.

Favorable Colour: Cyan

Favorable Number: 5

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Be extremely vigilant about your high-value financial transactions this week. Else, it might end up being a dead investment that will be accompanied by a huge loss, leaving you disturbed and stressed. Also, it doesn’t look like a good time to opt for any financial adventure which might not be doing any good money-wise for you at this point. It’s going to be a rough phase for you professionally, especially during this week. Despite giving your heart and soul, you might fail to come out with flying colors in regard to a project.

Favorable Colour: Pink

Favorable Number: 10

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You’re not advised to take any risk when it comes to your financial life during this week. It’s better to march ahead with your regular source of income rather than exploring some huge options. So, act with caution during this entire time. Though, you don’t really have to worry as the flow of money will remain to be constant as the week progresses. If you’re planning to go abroad for employment purposes, some good news soon might be surprising you.

Favorable Colour: Brown

Favorable Number: 21

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Even the smallest investments from your end are likely to gain you some fruitful results this week. It’s not going to be a roller-coaster ride for you, either financially or professionally. Those who are looking to sell their properties will finally succeed in doing the same this week without any major obstacles. Profits through investments might be apparent as well. Utilize your time to upgrade your skills and knowledge at the workplace to prepare yourself for future endeavors.

Favorable Colour: Saffron

Favorable Number: 14

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This week will accompany some fruitful money-making options for you that you can utilize to strengthen your bank account. However, you need to take the right decision along with understanding the potential of the investment options simultaneously. If done right, you’ll easily be able to make extra money that will make you content, money-wise for this entire week. Your drive to remain perfect at the office will gain you praise from your seniors and higher authorities.

Favorable Colour: Yellow

Favorable Number: 17

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

It’s a great time to repay all your debts and go stress-free rather than getting involved in some unnecessary expenditures. You’ll be feeling disturbed, stressed, and disappointed by letting the options to clear your debt go away. So, avoid making it happen and rather prioritize things from your end first. Once the debts are cleared, you can further think to spend some money as per your will. On the professional front, things will remain normal for this whole week. Though, there are chances that you soon may get the promotion you had been waiting for all this long.

Favorable Colour: Sky Blue

Favorable Number: 19

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may end up putting your hard-earned money into real estate this month, expecting some monetary gains from it. If your decision is right, you’ll irrefutably be getting some positive results soon. However, act with calmness and avoid investing your money in risky businesses. The stars also predict this future beneficial for some who may see a sudden increase in their fortune due to the consolidation of inherited properties. A new working style can be adopted from your end this week to wrap up some special projects within the deadlines.

Favorable Colour: Parrot Green

Favorable Number: 6