Filmmaker SS Rajamouli: A look at the RRR director’s major sources of income and luxurious lifestyle

One of the finest filmmakers in the Indian film industry – SS Rajamouli is making India proud with his film RRR, starring Ram Charan and JR NTR. The film won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu at the recently held 80th Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California.

RRR’s success at the international level has once again shifted focus on SS Rajamouli who continues to raise the bar with his every film. While SS Rajamouli had charged a whopping Rs 25 crore for the Baahubali franchise, he added a huge amount to his massive net worth with RRR. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Here’s a look at SS Rajamouli’s major sources of income and luxurious lifestyle:

A lavish house in Hyderabad worth crores

One of the highest-earning directors in India, SS Rajamouli owns a super luxurious house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. It’s one of the poshest areas in Hyderabad and celebrities like Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, and other A-listers from the South entertainment industry live there. While SS Rajamouli has never revealed his personal life, a look at his social media handles can take you inside his beautiful house that is designed in hues of beige and other subtle colours. As per Siasat, he bought the house in 2008.

A swanky BMW 7 Series

SS Rajamouli is mostly seen traveling around in an uber-luxurious BMW 7 Series. The German wheels cost Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 1.76 crore.

Other luxurious wheels

It’s not just the BMW, SS Rajamouli also owns a Range Rover that ranges between Rs 2.39 crore and Rs 4.17 crore. He also has a luxurious Volvo XC40 that cost him Rs 44.50 lakh.

Fees and other investments

While RRR earned Rs 1131 crore worldwide, according to IMDb, the director took home 30 per cent of the profit share as his fees for the film. As per carknowledge, SS Rajamouli has also diversified his portfolio by investing in many real estate properties in India.

Net Worth

SS Rajamouli’s first film Student No: 1 released in 2001 and that helped him to build a massive empire of Rs 158 crore, according to caknowledge. He has a highly-awaited project with Mahesh Babu in the pipeline and this would add more crores to his net worth.