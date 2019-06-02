Filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s documentary-making skills meet Maradona’s magic left foot

Diego Maradona missed the famous red carpet of the prestigious Cannes film festival last week. While the Argentinian football great, who is recovering from a surgery, didn\u2019t turn up for the world premiere of the new biopic on him, its director Asif Kapadia is delighted he could make a movie on Maradona and even touch his magic left foot. \u201cIt was Maradona\u2019s left foot,\u201d beams Kapadia, the Indian-origin director from London, whose new documentary Diego Maradona was part of the Out of Competition section of the 72nd Cannes film festival that concluded last week. \u201cHe was sitting on the sofa while we were doing an audio interview. I was sitting on the floor at his feet with a microphone as he was talking. Then I thought, Oh my God! That is Maradona\u2019s legs. And I had this urge to touch his left foot,\u201d says Kapadia narrating the experience during an interview with FE on Sunday after the screening of the film. \u201cI wondered if he would mind if I touched it. I have never had an urge to touch a foot before. And I just grabbed his ankle,\u201d recalling the incident. \u201cHe doesn't like anyone touching him,\u201d adds Kapadia, whose two previous films also were on iconic personalities \u2014 Senna (2010) on the Brazilian Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna, and Amy (2015) on British singer Amy Winehouse. Like\u00a0Senna\u00a0and\u00a0Amy, this film centres around the legendary player\u2019s tenure in the Italian club Napoli in the city of Naples between 1984 and 1991, and relies heavily on archival footage. \u201cIn the beginning of Maradona\u2019s career, there were two cameramen following him everywhere in Argentina, Barcelona and Naples,\u201d says Kapadia. \u201cHis first manager had decided to make a film on Maradona. Some of the footage had been used, but the majority of it hasn\u2019t been seen before.\u201d The two-hour-ten-minute film, which starts with Maradona\u2019s walk into the San Paolo stadium in Naples after being signed for a then world-record fee ($10 million), also has the all-important footage from the 1986 Mexico World Cup. Maradon\u2019s two goals \u2014 the \u2018Hand of God\u2019 and the long run and dribble \u2014 against England in the quarter-finals appear in the film.\u00a0 \u201cOur producers were able to get access to the material that Maradona had,\u201d says Kapadia, who used 500 hours of footage from Maradona\u2019s personal archive for the movie. \u201cA lot of it was disintegrating,\u201d he adds. There was no influence from the football giant in the making of the movie. \u201cHe didn\u2019t try to influence, quite the opposite,\u201d explains Kapadia. \u201cHe is very charismatic, a good storyteller too.\u201d Diego Maradona shows the player\u2019s arrival at Napoli from Barcelona, where he had a \u2018disastrous\u2019 season. Napoli was a poor club, close to bankruptcy, and facing relegation. \u201cI asked for a house, I got a flat. I asked for a Ferrari, I got a Fiat,\u201d Maradona says in the film. The Argentinian great helped Napoli win two Italian Series A titles and a European title within four years while winning a World Cup for Argentina in 1986.\u00a0 But he also fell into trouble, facing allegations of proximity to the mafia and drug addiction. A young Italian woman claimed on television he was the father of her newborn son. Maradona also became the most-hated man in Naples after the 1990 World Cup in Italy where Argentina beat the hosts in the semi-finals. \u201cFootball in Naples is intense like in the whole of Italy,\u201d says Kapadia, whose team conducted an extensive research in Italy and Argentina along with 80 interviews for the film. \u00a0 \u201cMost of the people know the later Maradona. He wins titles in Naples, but there were problems for him,\u201d says Kapadia. \u201cThat is why we took his story in Naples to make the movie.\u201d Kapadia, who won the Oscar for Best Documentary for Amy, doesn\u2019t show today\u2019s Maradona, instead uses only audio interviews with him. \u201cIt was a style that we played with,\u201d says Kapadia. \u201cFor me filming him now wouldn\u2019t have added anything. I didn\u2019t want his performance, I wanted to ask him questions.\u201d