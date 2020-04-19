Fighting COVID-19: Wow, so beautiful! Switzerland’s Matterhorn Mountains lights up with Indian tricolour

Switzerland illuminated its Matterhorn Mountains with India’s national flag late on Friday. (courtesy:ddsportschannel)

COVID-19: Wow, so beautiful to see the Indian tricolour lighting up Switzerland’s majestic Matterhorn mountain! The world is united in fighting COVID-19, as Switzerland has shown in its winning initiative of bringing countries closer together. Coming together in solidarity with India in the fight against the novel Coronavirus, Switzerland illuminated its Matterhorn Mountains with India’s national flag late on Friday. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the pictures of the tricolour on the mountains and said that humanity will overcome the crisis of Coronavirus pandemic.

The whole world is fighting against Covid-19 together and humanity will surely overcome this pandemic, PM Modi wrote from his official twitter handle.

The Indian national flag was illuminated in a series collaborated by famous Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter. In a bid to spread hope and inspiration to fight against the deadly Coronavirus, the series also illuminated the national flags of other countries including the United States, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan. Thanking Switzerland for coming together in India’s battle against Covid-19, the Indian embassy in Switzerland put out a tweet on its official handle along with the pictures of the mountain.

The tricolour of more than a 1000 metre was projected on the Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt to express solidarity with all Indians, the Indian embassy tweeted. The post shared by the Indian embassy soon became the talk of the internet with the breath-taking pictures getting viral on the internet. Netizens were awed with the perfection with which the flag was projected on one of the world’s tallest mountains.

Describing the motive behind the symbolic act, the official website of Zermatt Matterhorn said that the gesture will give people hope and faith to continue their fight against the pandemic. It would also keep up the morale of people who are trying to turn the tide. The US, Spain, Italy and France are the worst affected countries in the world with the highest number of positive cases and casualties. The virus which had originated from China’s Wuhan city has engulfed almost all the countries of the world.