Fight against Coronavirus: DRDO creates kiosk for taking COVID-19 samples  

The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin protects the healthcare worker from contracting any infection from the patient while taking the sample.

To ensure minimal contact between suspected COVID-19 patients and health workers, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has created a COVSACK (COVID Sample Collection Kiosk).

According to DRDO, “This kiosk will help healthcare workers collect samples from patients who could possibly be infected. The samples can be collected by healthcare workers even without them wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.”

How does this work?

The kiosk is designed in a manner that it can be disinfected automatically without human interference, with the help of its in-built features.

There is no need for medical workers to wear PPE while taking samples.

It can be automatically disinfected with the help of in-built sprayers that spray disinfectant solution and water. This is followed by disinfection via UV lights.

One per cent sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed for one minute to disinfect the walls.

The chamber is designed and built to provide access to healthcare workers who can take a swab from the suspected patient with minimal contact.

One-way communication is established for instructing the patient during the sample-collection procedure.

So far successful containment of COVID-19 patients after testing with oral swabs and isolating the positive cases is the only viable way to stop the spread of coronavirus, as there are no drugs to cure it.

How does Coronavirus spread?

Based on the available evidence, the COVID-19 virus is transmitted between people through close contact and air droplets. The people at the highest risk of infection are those who come in close contact with a COVID-19 patient or who take care of COVID-19 patients.

DRDO & Private Sector join hands

DRDO released a list of industry partners for production of equipment which is of critical importance in fighting COVID-19.

“DRDO is not into manufacturing. The list of 29 companies that has been released is to ensure bulk manufacturing of critical items that are required on an urgent basis and across the country. And manufacturing on such a huge scale is possible through the private sector,” a senior officer of DRDO said.

The technology has been handed over to the private sector companies for non-medical products like masks, ventilators, PPE, face shield, isolation shelters, etc.

As was reported by Financial Express Online last week, Bengaluru-based Defence PSU has been identified to make around 30,000 ventilators. DRDO has already shared the on-board Oxygen-generator technology, which was developed for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’. The technology used onboard the fighter aircraft is now being used for making ventilators.