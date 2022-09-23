Fi India and Hi creates avenues for people wanting to opt for a healthier lifestyle

The pandemic has made us understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle. We are now conscious about opting for products that are organic and better for the body. To encourage the same, Food Ingredients India & Health Ingredients (Fi India & Hi) and ProPak India by Informa Markets brought together the country’s leading food and beverage ingredients suppliers and specialists in research and development, production, and packaging to showcase the most diverse range of new and innovative ingredients and services.

The grand opening of Fi India and ProPak India took place on September 21 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, Karnataka. The show provided a unique opportunity for all the stakeholders to discuss the food ingredients and packaging ecosystem and emerging trends in these sectors.

The expos saw participation from 250 leading companies, 1000 plus brands with over 7000 visitors from across the industry, reaffirming the need and focus of exhibitions to boost and facilitate the food, health ingredients and packaging sectors.

Addressing the opportunities in this sector, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The Indian food industry is poised for exponential growth, currently growing at a CAGR of 11%, with a projected output of US $535 billion by 2025. This high growth has emerged due to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry. Consumers’ awareness of ingredients, changing food habits, consumption patterns, low production costs, and ever-changing diet fads, food preferences and hygiene aspects of food packaging have significantly contributed to the boom in food and health ingredients, processing, and packaging industries. Fi India and ProPak India are being held for the first time in South India and we are thrilled to see the industry support and the growth in exhibitor participation.”

Talking about the Food ingredients industry, Dr Alok Kumar Srivastava, President, Association of Food Scientists & Technologists India (AFSTI) said, “are being held for the first time in South India and these events would catalyze and propagate the networking of all stakeholders for their mutual benefit. AFSTI would like all stakeholders at the event to connect and help make India a global hub for Food Ingredients, considering the changing geopolitical scenario in the background of the pandemic. The city is also the hub for Startups with the need for an inter-disciplinary approach to accelerate the growth of the industry.”

“In the next 30 years the world will add over 1.5 billion people, and we all know who are going to feed this population. Food security is also an issue where India can easily become the food factory of the world. The agriculture and food industry in India is valued at around $450 billion and growing at 12-14%, much faster than the economy. Fi India and ProPak India also aim to promote and help MSMEs grow” said Mr. Nilesh Lele, President, Chamber for Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses (CASMB).

Highlighting the importance of Packaging, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rajagopalan, President, Indian Flexible Packaging and Folding Carton Manufacturers (IFCA) said, “We as an Association largely operate in North India and in Mumbai, and it has been an eye-opening experience for us to come down South. IFCA is a non-profit organization which is over 5 decades old when there was no organized packaging industry even existing. Our endeavor is to give a voice to the end-user industry especially in areas like food packaging. We roughly represent about 82% of the Indian converters in value terms.”

Alessandro Liberatori, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency said, “As a Governmental agency, it is one of our responsibilities to support the businesses abroad, and packaging is an imperative part of every industry be it necessities to luxury. The pandemic also brought out the importance of packaging and its consequence on health and hygiene. The Italian industry turned over more than US $8.2 billion in 2021 in packaging, with a high propensity to export. Also, over 50% of all packaging and wrapping machines in the world are either Italian or German. Hence our Trade Commission in partnership with the Packaging Association has organized a special Italian Pavilion with the top eight manufacturers of packaging in Italy.”

Why are healthy choices important?

Food remains an integral part of Indian culture; each country’s region has its unique cuisine. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a significant shift in food habits, including consumer buying preferences, consumption patterns, and overall behaviour. Greater awareness of the possible health problems related to particular foods has led to the growth of demand for health and wellness products and ingredients. These trends have created a vast spectrum for the use of ingredients.