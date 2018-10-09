Festive Halloween celebrations throughout New York City’s five boroughs

This October, New York City will once again host countless Halloween festivities across all five boroughs. From one of the largest Halloween parades in the country – the Village Halloween Parade– to the dozens of haunted houses and autumn activities, New York City provides something for all Halloween buffs, no matter age or spooky-tolerance.

NYC & Company,the City’s official destination marketing organisation, is pleased to present a selection of Halloween events in all five boroughs.

1. Village Halloween parade: Sixth Avenue – Manhattan, October 31

New York City’s most iconic Halloween event, including inventive costumes and numerous live bands, returns for its 45th year with a different theme, ‘I AM a Robot!’New this year is a special Robot section of the Parade where folks can pay $25 to join the VIP lines and march with 2018 Grand Marshal Machine Dazzle. Attracting 50,000 spectators annuallyincluding locals and visitors, the jubilant parade will starton Spring Street at 7 p.m. and head north up Sixth Avenue, endingat 16th Street.An after-party will be held at Performance Space New York to benefit the Research Foundation to Cure AIDS. For more information, visit: nycgo.com/events/village-halloween-parade

2. Boo at the Zoo&Brew at the Zoo: Bronx Zoo – The Bronx, September 29 to October 28; October 19

Families can enjoy the spooky season with Boo at the Zoo taking place every weekend until Halloween, started September 29. The event includes a hay maze, pumpkin carving and haunted forest, to name a few of the activities. Brew at the Zoo is back on October 19, with beer and wine vendors, local food trucks, costume contests, live music and a retro game room.

3. Pumpkin Picking at Decker Farm: Decker Farm – Staten Island, October 1-31

Throughout the month of October, Decker Farm is continuing Halloween traditions with an old-fashioned family pumpkin-picking adventure. The 11-acre picturesque historic fieldswill offerold-fashioned tractor-hay rides and a corn maze, as well as a chance to feed the farm animals.

4. 5th Annual THE RIDE in Masquerade: 42nd Street and Eight Avenue – Manhattan, October 1-31

Approaching 25,000 performances, New York City’s greatest show on wheels, THE RIDE,will showcase a Medieval Halloween with ‘THE RIDE in Masquerade.’ throughout the month of October. Performers will be decked out in lace and bejeweled masks, adding to the already one-of-a-kind experience on the streets on Manhattan.

5. 3rd Annual Brooklyn Horror Film Festival: Various Locations – Brooklyn, October 11-18

Locals and travellers seeking a horror film extravaganza can look no further than Brooklyn this Halloween season. Brooklyn Horror Festwill screen 43 creative horror movies over eight days, with opening and closing showings at Nitehawk Cinema.

6. Drive-in Movie – Ghostbusters: John Golden Parking Lot – Queens, October 19

The fan favourite ‘Ghostbusters’ will be back on the big screen in the John Golden Park parking lot for a drive-in movie. Perfect for a Halloween season date night, this event is free and first-come, first-serve.

7. Giant Pumpkin Weekend & Spooky Pumpkin Garden Weekend: New York Botanical Garden – The Bronx, October 20-21 & October 26-27

New York City’s living museum and cultural attraction, the New York Botanical Garden, will showcase massive pumpkins, weighing up to 1,800 lbs, during Giant Pumpkin Weekendon October 20 and 21, fitting for a weekend of family fun. Spooky Pumpkins will also be on display in the gardens on October 26-27 to give locals and travellers a fright on the weekend before Halloween.

8. 7th Annual Halloween Hunt – Esoterica VII: Jacques Marchias Museum off Tibetan Art– Staten Island, October 20

For a unique twist this fall, the Jacques Marchias Museum of Tibetan Art will open its doors for the 7th annual Halloween haunt, beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees must be 21 and older, and are encouraged to attend in costume for the chance to win a prize.

9. Halloween Harbor: Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden – Staten Island, October 27

Festive traditions to get in the Halloween spirit can be found at the Halloween Harbor. Trick-or-treating, spooky movies, themed arts and crafts, and even mad scientist experiments are a few of the many reasons to visit one of Staten Island’s biggest fall attractions.

10. Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Flotilla: Central Park (Fifth Avenue and Central Park West) – Manhattan, October 28

Take part in a costume parade, ghost stories and a Pumpkin Flotilla at Central Park to kick-off Halloween week. The Pumpkin Flotilla will conclude the day of fun, where 50 pumpkins will be set afloat in the Harlem Meer at dusk.