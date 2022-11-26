Feeling lazy to step out of your house? Try Sqing, a virtual hangout app

A virtual hangout app called Waka Voice has been developed by Sqing for virtual hangouts. Users of the new software could broaden their online networks and make new connections. Users can showcase their talents and announce themselves to the world by using Waka’s voice. Sqing is renowned for its efficiency and transparency in addition to its array of helpful services.

About his new app, Sonu Raju said, “The new software will allow users to grow their online networks and meet new people. Using Waka’s voice, users can showcase their talents and introduce themselves to the world. Waka voice aspires to establish itself as the network that supports voice rooms and offers unique and cool gifts.”

How would it work?

Groups and messages can be created in voice rooms, and users can invite friends to join. This app allows you to send gifts to friends and family. The Waka voice app includes all these fascinating features once you create a profile.

“You can also upgrade your accounts to VIP profiles, which include extra features like VIP tags, personalized emoji usage, a follower’s button, and the ability to share photographs in chat. Users will also engage more deeply with your product,” Sonu Raju added.

Sqing is a technology-based company with multiple SaaS products and with offices in Kerala. It is also a major player in India for International Business for overseas clients. The services that they provide are mobile application operations in India in different vernacular languages and support multiple communities across Indian regions including sales, customer support, moderation, and re-seller programs for business expansions across India. The idea for the Waka voice originated with Sqing Solutions Private Limited’s creator, Mr. Sonu Raja. He established the company in 2021, August. In Kothamangalam, Sonu Raja grew up in a middle-class household with his parents, two brothers, and grandparents. He earned a diploma in health from CMR University in Bangalore. Today, Sonu Raja has successfully emerged as an entrepreneur.