FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi’s fashion guide: Here are the key winter 2022 trends

With winter just around the corner, we cannot help but think about what we’ll be wearing in the next few months. We are fortunate as the runways have showcased several trends that are classy yet fun. Fashion industry today is moving strongly towards sustainability and comfort. Commenting on the same, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, “There are frankly no trends, as now there is a role reversal, though what I can say with certainty is the need for free thinking, so you mix and match, to create something unique. Silhouettes which are comfortable but luxurious and outfits which can take you from a beach, to a flight, and a gala.”

He added, “The need for athleisure is growing as well as the demand for gender agnostic and fluidity,” while emphasizing how people are now looking for comfort. “No one is compromising on feeling easy all day long, along with attempting to be a conscious customer by wanting to know where and how the garment is made. Recycled fishing nets, econyl, regenerated nylon, carpet flooring, scarps, industrial waste, parachutes, metal fabric crafted out of chain mail is the new cool.”

Explaining it further, he said, “Silhouette explorations where a dress can be worn as a skirt, you can remove or add sleeves, plus there are no sizes — small to extra-large just one size fits all kind of philosophy! There is also a sea change in the way we wear traditional crafts—now you can don an ikkat in the form of a dhoti/bralet or a lehriya as a jacket, young consumers want innovation, without making it too obvious.”