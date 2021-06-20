Father’s Day: Scent of a man! Gifting therapy to your superhero!

A perfect perfume choice can act as the quintessential ride to the best times

Dads, every son’s hero and every daughter’s love. Nothing is better proof of the fact that fathers are awesome and deserve a medal (along with all our lovely moms of course!) for simply bringing us up and ensuring the countless hours of ordeal that each kid brings with them. He brought you into this world and has done everything in his power to make your life better. This Father’s Day, here are some reasons to salute your dad for being so awesome!

As we head closer to the celebration, things may look very different this year as families plan to remain indoors. But, it’s time to do something special and thoughtful for all the father’s out there. However, tracking down the ideal present for your father might be an extreme task for some of us!

Listed below are a few interesting ideas by ITC Engage that would whiff off the anxiety and enliven the special day.

Fuel the culinary fire!

For the dad who loves to cook, you can consider tools and accessories that will take their grilling game to the next level. A Grill Microwave Oven might be something your dad must have bought to showcase his culinary skills in his social circle, but is he serving with safety? A nice pair of BBQ gloves are an essential part of any pitmaster’s arsenal. From arranging coals to moving food around a hot grill, one could feel protected. These gloves should be lightweight, flexible and heat resistant.

So, don’t let the weekends go by without indulging yourself to a culinary fare extraordinarily cooked by your favorite man.

Rejuvenate the long-lost memories!

Fragrances do bring back memories to life. They are souvenirs for times that have passed and for ones that are yet to come. They could remind you of your childhood days where your dad used to rush the morning routine to save you from missing the bus. Or when you missed your bus, he would ride you to the school, all showered and dressed with a subtle woody fragrance that is specific to him. Well, a scent can be nostalgia and so much more. It’s an emotional gift that brings back memories to smile and cherish which is why fragrances stand to be an evergreen gifting accessory for any occasion.

A perfect perfume choice can act as the quintessential ride to the best times, so give your superhero the thoughtful gift of memories this time.

Alleviate the worries!

Fathers have done all the running around for us all their lives, from office to homes, donning multiple hats to make our lives simpler and better. This year, give them an experience which will in turn make them sit back and enjoy the morning tea or the evening drink, or simply watch his favorite movie reclining easily with a tub of popcorn. While nothing beats a hand massage from a loved one, a massage chair as a gift may be a unique and thoughtful way to tell him to lie back and take it easy.

Cherish the retro love!

What better way to tell tales of love, than music! The truth is, most of our fathers love retro Bollywood melodies and it encourages them to groove or induces positive moods. This calls for identifying the perfect gift for music lovers i.e. a Radio! Gift your dad a perfect retro blend of Hindi songs by the legends like Kishore Kumar, and many others pre-loaded, which makes it the most ideal gift.

Believe it or not! These ideas will not only add a much needed spunk to your dad’s special day but also keep him beaming with happiness long after father’s day is over! Happy Father’s Day to all celebrating!