Father’s Day Escapes: 6 tailored travel adventures for every dad

This Father’s Day, give your dad the ultimate gift: a personalized travel adventure that matches his interests. From breathtaking nature hikes to indulgent culinary experiences, we’ve curated a list of six unique getaways designed to create lasting memories. Celebrate your bond with tailored activities, making this Father’s Day one he’ll never forget.

For fathers in search of the perfect holistic wellness experience

Treat your father to a memorable Father’s Day at the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, where breathtaking natural beauty surrounds you. As you gaze upon panoramic mountain passes and valleys, immerse yourselves in a sanctuary dedicated to holistic well-being. The resort offers a truly unforgettable experience, with a mesmerizing view of the stunning Shivalik range awaiting you during an exhilarating ascent in the high-end cable car, the Gandola.

In addition to the exceptional spa and wellness facilities, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort offers an array of invigorating outdoor activities for fathers to enjoy. From mountain bicycling and ziplining to archery and the Burma Bridge, there’s something to ignite your father’s adventurous spirit. Take leisurely nature walks or explore nearby tourist attractions like the Gurkha Fort, adding more depth to the experience.

For fathers who love to spend time in the wild

A quaint escape from city life awaits at the Welcomhotel Jim Corbett. Embrace the calm, blissful aura with a light touch of luxury. Lounge with panoramic views of the inner Himalayas and the Kosi River valley on the Father's Day weekend. The curated experiences will bring him closer to the magnificence of nature.

For history enthusiasts seeking a tropical getaway

Unveiling the captivating tale of Fort Kochi like no other, Brunton Boatyard is the perfect destination. Situated at the renowned Fort Kochi harbor, this historic hotel encapsulates the essence of the harbor’s vibrant history. From its colonial architecture to the infusion of diverse cuisines, Brunton Boatyard immerses you in the cultural narrative of this exotic location. The sea-facing rooms and suites, adorned with local aesthetics and modern luxuries, offer a mesmerizing view of passing ships, fishing boats, Chinese nets, and playful dolphins dancing in the waves. Embark on an adventurous journey through time as you delve into all things Kochi during your stay at Brunton Boatyard—an experience no history-loving gentleman would want to miss.

Embark on a culinary journey filled with delights for food enthusiasts and connoisseurs

The Jehan Numa group has always been driven by the fusion of nature and food. Fly to Bhopal and experience the Jehan Numa Retreat, where you can treat your dad to a sensational two-day extravaganza of local Bhopali cuisine. Nestled on the edge of VanVihar Park, this luxurious retreat spans 12.5 acres, boasting earthy cottages and lush foliage. Indulge in the exquisite signature dishes from the kitchens of Bhopal’s royal family at ‘Under the Jamun Tree.’ Immerse yourself in the farm-to-fork concept of ‘The Green House Bistro,’ where you can handpick your vegetables and have them expertly prepared by the chef. Moreover, gain exclusive access to ‘The General’s Table,’ a pre-reserved private dining experience at Jehan Numa Palace. This extraordinary encounter presents a seven-course meal curated from General Obaidullah’s celebratory menu. And if that’s not enough to entice you, don’t miss out on the lip-smacking delights of Bhopali street food.

For fathers who are adventurous

Beyond the veil of clouds lies a captivating realm of plains, mountains, valleys, and dense forests eagerly awaiting your exploration. Wayanad Wild is nestled near the fringes of the forest reserve, where an endless spectrum of vibrant greens stretches as far as the eye can see. It is a sanctuary teeming with a rich ecosystem of diverse animals, birds, insects, and reptiles. Designed to introduce you to a part of the Nilgiris Biosphere, recognized as one of the globe’s esteemed ‘Hot Spot’ biospheres, Wayanad Wild promises an enchanting journey of discovery, guided by David Raju, naturalist, author, and General Manager of the lodge.

This experience is ideal for fathers and their young kids, as they bond over the awe-inspiring animal kingdom. Witness the marvels of indigenous birds, arthropods, and amphibians found exclusively in this region. An unforgettable highlight awaits during the thrilling night expedition, where you’ll venture into the mystical forest to encounter its nocturnal inhabitants.

Away from the hustle-bustle of life

Be it the calmness that washes over you the moment you enter, or the tastefully picked artifacts which vie for your attention. Whatever pulls you in, Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is an ideal sojourn from the chaos outside. Whether you are looking for on-site activities & world-class amenities for the whole family, it's the perfect pick for Father's Day drive-cation.