Father’s Day 2022: A brief history of the day and the significance behind it

Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers or paternal figures — a day that honours the love, teachings, and sacrifices a father makes for his children. From providing for and protecting his family, a father also acts as a support as well as a cushion to fall back on.

As a tradition, Father’s Day has not been around for too long but the celebrations are full of zeal.

FATHER’S DAY 2022

Each year, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. The event this year will be celebrated on June 19. Since its first celebration in 1910, the event has been observed across the world and across traditions and regions.

FATHER’S DAY HISTORY & SIGNIFICANCE

The concept of Father’s Day traces its roots to American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart’s daughter Sonora. Living in Spokane, Washington, Sonora’s mother died while giving birth to her sixth child. Sonora raised her younger brothers along with her father.

During this time, she felt that fathers needed recognition while listening to a sermon in a church about Mother’s Day, which had just been recognised. She approached the Spokane Ministerial Alliance and asked them to recognise Smart’s birthday, June 5, as Father’s Day to honour fathers across the world.

However, they later settled on the third Sunday of the month.

Over the years, Father’s Day has become hugely popular and celebrated across the globe. In 1966, US President Lyndon B Johnson signed a presidential proclamation to officially declare the third Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

FATHER’S DAY IN INDIA

While Father’s Day is a holiday in many parts of the globe, India does not recognise it as an official holiday. Metro cities observe the day by throwing parties and special treatments for fathers. Special prayers are also held for their long lives.