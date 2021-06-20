Father’s Day 2021: History, date, importance of the day

On this day, children express their gratitude to their fathers and also to those, with whom bonds are equivalent to parental bonds. Image: IE

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year in India. This is why there is no fixed date for celebrating Father’s Day. This year, it is being celebrated today (June 20) as this is the third Sunday of this month. Just as the name suggests, it is the day we celebrate fatherhood and the bond between children and their fathers. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, it is unlikely that people can celebrate the day extravagantly. The celebrations are expected to be minimal, similar to last year.

Significance

On this day, children express their gratitude to their fathers and also to those, with whom bonds are equivalent to parental bonds. All father figures who have helped in shaping minds, thoughts and have been instrumental in one’s life are also honoured on the day. For all the sacrifices made by fathers for their children are also acknowledged.

History

After losing a mother, a 16-year old girl Sonora Louise Dodd along with her five younger brothers were taken care of by their father. Dodd’s father was a war veteran who took care of his children selflessly. In order to mark his efforts, Sonora drew a petition where she demanded Father’s Day to be celebrated. With the means of her petition, she wanted that all fathers and those who are father-like figures for everyone should be honoured on the date of her father’s birthday- June 5.

While the efforts to keep Father’s Day remained unsuccessful, Sonora succeeded in convincing the local church communities to participate. The date was decided as the third Sunday of every June. Later on, Dodd spent years campaigning for the efforts that fathers make for their children.

Celebration

The celebrations have remained subtle since last year. Many people exchange cards, prepare hearty meals, bake cakes for their fathers to mark the day. Some also bring flowers or gifts as a symbol of their gratitude and love.

People have also taken to social media to express their feelings for their parental bond. Many have shared their memories and pictures as well to mark the day.

