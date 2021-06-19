Father’s Day 2021: Date, Significance, Origin and Quotes

On this day children take charge of the kitchen and cook a host of delicacies including cakes, pastries, sweets, shakes and what not for their beloved father. (Representative image)

The country celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday this year as the unique day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. The day gives us a unique opportunity to appreciate the contribution of fathers in our lives and celebrate the day with them. However, amidst the shadow of the Coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, the celebration of the day is expected to remain muted even this year. On this day children take charge of the kitchen and cook a host of delicacies including cakes, pastries, sweets, shakes and what not for their beloved father. Being a Sunday, the whole family gets time on hands to share three meals together and spend time with each other.

The day also gives us an opportunity to express our sincere gratitude and love to those people who have played a father figure role in our lives by seeing our back at critical junctures of our life and extending much needed support on every step of our lives. The day is also opportune to remember the few elders of ours who have shaped the perspective and outlook of our lives and lent their priceless advice and experience in making things right for us.

History of Father’s Day

The history of celebrating Father’s Day goes back to a 16 year old girl Sonora Louise Dodd who had lost her mother at a tender age. Her father who had served in the military raised Sonora and five other siblings alone and selflessly contributed towards making their lives successful and delightful. The daughter felt extremely grateful towards the role played by her father and wanted to acknowledge similar roles played by countless men across the planet. Sonora ran a campaign in order to celebrate June 5(her father’s birthday) as International Father’s Day to celebrate the contribution of fathers and father-like figures in our lives. Since then a large number of countries celebrate Father’s Day on a chosen date in the month of June every year.

Father’s Day Quotes

You are the world’s best father who have selflessly built our lives delightful. Happy Father’s Day!

May every child of this world get a father like you! Happy Father’s Day!

You are the world’s best father, my life coach and the best buddy of this world. Happy Father’s Day!

May we get your blessings, care and love for many many years to come. Happy Father’s Day!