Father’s Day 2021: 5 entrepreneurship lessons to learn from your father

By Ankit Shyamsukha

It’s difficult to illustrate the bond between a child and his mighty father in words. The significance of father in the child’s life is unmatched. During different phases in his life, the child learns a whole lot of things from his father. And, these learning remain with the child forever and empower him to make better decisions in life.

Ever since the child is born, the father teaches numerous lessons of life. But, the unsurpassed leadership and entrepreneurial lessons not only sharpen the kid’s entrepreneurship skills but also enable the kid to make a good citizen and a great human when he grows up.

Belonging to a Marwari family, which has its several generations engaged in running businesses, growing up as an entrepreneur was almost inevitable. And like for any other kid, my dad too was the first Influencer, who I followed before I found a dozen others on social media.

Here is a humble effort of explaining what all sons can imbibe from their fathers:

1. Acknowledge failure and learn from it: A stepping stone to success

No one is perfect. We all find out about this eventually from our mistakes and failures. At various points of life, we see our father always has a positive outlook in spite of how rough his days would have been. It might sound a little clichéd, but we all have heard often from our hero – Failure is a stepping stone to success. That’s one amongst the most important lessons we all learn from our fathers.

2. Give back to society

While growing up, we have always seen how father never shied away from working for the benefit of society. His priority has always been the welfare of the people. We have learnt this quality from him when I was quite young. Sometimes helping to bring the best in others enables us to understand ourselves better. Whenever there’s an exceptional division in life, remember first to indicate compassion towards the people that are always by our side.

3. Team First

No matter how busy you get; your team should come first. We can recall this teaching from our early childhood years. No matter how hectic your dad’s day was at the office, he’ll still find some time for his close associates. This not only teaches us to love our team but also boosts us to be patient and confine and use right expressions in the right place, which is a must for entrepreneurs. Keeping work-life balance is something often observed as kids and later practiced as adults!

4. Focus is everything

Since we live in a noisy world, constant distractions can make focus difficult. But, still if you brave the storm, and try to focus amidst the chaotic world you will realize nothing is unachievable in this world. Father has always taught us focus can only occur when we have said yes to one option and no to all other options. So, have won half the battle in my life by always following this guidance from my father.

5. Learning never stops, when it does you stop growing

One of the best things learnt from father is we never have to stop learning. There are always new skills to learn and techniques for us to adopt. That’s also one of the reasons how quickly ICA Edu Skills Pvt. Ltd. adapted to the challenges thrown by the pandemic. When we look at the most successful people in the world, they understand this. The best entrepreneurs in the world don’t act like they know everything. They all know the fact that they have to continuously learn to be successful. Knowledge is available aplenty, all you need to do is identify where you want to improve and find a guru (in form of a coach/mentor/book/friend etc).

(The author is CEO, ICA Edu Skills. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)