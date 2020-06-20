Father’s Day 2020: Looking for the perfect gift for photography loving dad? Here your Father’s Day gift guide

He always tries to fulfill the dream of his family, sometimes whilst sacrificing his own. On this Father’s Day, let’s gift him something that he can truly benefit from during his retirement years – health insurance.

Father’s Day is here, (June 21), and while this year’s celebration of dads will certainly be a bit different than those before, amidst this pandemic, it makes it all the more reason to make it count. If you are also stuck on what to buy for Father’s Day this year know that the ‘world’s best dad’ mug just doesn’t cut it after the fifth grade.

Hence, get something for your favorite man that he’ll love and can include it in his essential items. We know that Fathers can be unusually picky and possessive when it comes to their choice of gadgets. However, if he is one of those techie dads with a deep love for cameras and capturing passing life, get him that camera. Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India says, “We see a huge potential in India for Instax cameras not in the millennial age group but also for the populace who are relishing fatherhood,”

Take a look at these cool cameras from Fujifilm’s gifting guide and bring a smile on your old man’s face!

1. Instax SQ10: The Instax SQ10 model is specially designed to help one express their creativity in an instant, with direct prints from the new hybrid Instax SQUARE SQ10. This camera lets one capture pictures in a stylish square format. It is ideal for those dads who like both old school and new things. Price: Rs 14,299.

2. Instax Mini 90: The Instax mini 90 offers advanced features, such as bulb and double exposures with enhanced capability to capture light. It also comes equipped with new functions and features like macro mode, double exposure mode, and high performance flash, making this an instant camera for every photographer developed under the concept ‘neo-classic’. The neo-classic Instax Mini 90 is a retro look forward piece of technology. Price: Rs 10,999.

3. Instax mini LiPlay: The all-new Instax mini LiPlay boasts of features like LCD display, screen, and wireless connectivity that enables one to print photos directly from their smartphone. It is not just a camera; it is a printer as well. Price: Rs 13,799.

4. Instax SHARE SP-2: This one creates Instax prints from memories in your smartphone. For instance, one can select the best shots from smartphones and get Instax prints by just transferring the shots from the Instax SHARE app to SP-2 via Wi-Fi connection. One can also print images from Instagram and Facebook accounts. Price: Rs 12,869 (SP Gold); Rs 12,649 (SP Silver). This smartphone printer lets one print pictures from there smartphones anytime and anywhere, hence, this is ideal for dads who are into smartphones and cameras.

5. Fujifilm X-A7: The X-A7 is simple, with familiar controls at the users’ fingertips. This is a compact, lightweight mirrorless digital camera that offers a great image quality. The compact X-A7 has a retro design, offers a host of features including the 24.24MP APS-C sensor, and weighs 320g. It is available in Silver, Camel, Dark Silver, Mint Green, and Navy Blue. Price: Rs 59,999.

6. Fujifilm X-T4: This is an all-rounder in the X series, with the highest performance in both stills and video. The X-T4 comes combined with the fast autofocus performance in an X Series camera. The X-T4 Note – This will be for those dad’s who are crazy photography. Haruto Iwata, MD, Fujifilm India says, “The X-T4 series will address the needs of multimedia image-makers Dads/Photography professional dads as it has a mirrorless camera that has the capabilities of capturing both stills and video along with enhanced workflow and assistive functionality.” Priced at Rs 154,999 (X-T4 Body Only).