Fashion show TRIPTYCH 2019: Celebrating the true spirit of womanhood in Noida’s Satyam Fashion Institute

Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida celebrated its annual design show Triptych 2019 at NCUI Auditorium, Siri Fort in New Delhi. This event provided a platform to showcase the attires designed by the 73 graduating students from different specialisations, including Fashion Design, PGDFD and Lifestyle Accessories. In all, there were 20 theme-based sequences, including Crossing the Boundaries, Cenderawasih- The Bird of Paradise, Ardhanari, Vintage to Vogue, Kala Taqseem Nahi Hoti, Kravisiya, Versalies, Dreams of Beauty, Equality in Diversity, Face Off - Don\u2019t Judge Book by its Cover, Rang Laal and Frosting Eve. The award for the \u2018Best Research Work\u2019 was presented to the Collection Vintage to Vogue designed by Tayaba Ahmed, Vidya Bisht, Anjul Rajput and Diksha Srivastava. They presented fashionable attires for the elderly incorporating features like magnetic fasteners and velcro. The \u2018Best Graduation Portfolio Collection\u2019 award was given to Cenderawasih - The Bird of Paradise, an ethnic wear collection by Priyanka, Prateeksha, Swapnil and Shivani Bhandari. The collection was inspired by the bird cuckoo. READ:\u00a0Bahaar-e-Kashmir: Asia's largest Tulip garden is in full bloom in Srinagar The \u2018Best Surface Exploration\u2019 award went to Navrasa - Equality in Diversity designed by Shivangi, Shivani Sharma, Shweta Pandey and Varsha Yadav. The award for \u2018Most Commercially Viable Collection\u2019 went to Faceoff - Don\u2019t Judge Book by its Cover designed by Akshita Mehra, Suryanshi Tyagi and Kanupriya Sisodia. Crossing the Boundaries by Sakshi, Shreya, Riya and Shubhi bagged the \u201cMost Innovative Collection\u2019 award while Kravisiya - Strength of Matroyshka by Varnika Garg, Richa Singh, Vishakha Jain got the \u2018Best Muslin Toils Collection\u2019 award. Triptych\u2019s \u2018Designers of the Year\u2019 award was presented jointly to two collections \u2014 The Song of Ice and Water by Preet, Kavita and Neha and Kala Tazseem Nahi Hoti by Avnika Singh, Sajni Shah and Neha Tomar. Apart from these, two unique collections \u2018Ardhnari\u2019 & A Glimpse of Infinity also saw loud crowd cheer and applause during the show. Ardhnari\u2019 is a fall-winter transgender collection.