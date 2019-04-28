Fashion show TRIPTYCH 2019: Celebrating the true spirit of womanhood in Noida’s Satyam Fashion Institute

Published: April 28, 2019

Triptych 2019 saw the ravishing attires designed by the 73 graduating students from different specialisations, including Fashion Design, PGDFD and Lifestyle Accessories.

Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida celebrated its annual design show Triptych 2019 at NCUI Auditorium, Siri Fort in New Delhi. This event provided a platform to showcase the attires designed by the 73 graduating students from different specialisations, including Fashion Design, PGDFD and Lifestyle Accessories.

In all, there were 20 theme-based sequences, including Crossing the Boundaries, Cenderawasih- The Bird of Paradise, Ardhanari, Vintage to Vogue, Kala Taqseem Nahi Hoti, Kravisiya, Versalies, Dreams of Beauty, Equality in Diversity, Face Off – Don’t Judge Book by its Cover, Rang Laal and Frosting Eve.

The award for the ‘Best Research Work’ was presented to the Collection Vintage to Vogue designed by Tayaba Ahmed, Vidya Bisht, Anjul Rajput and Diksha Srivastava. They presented fashionable attires for the elderly incorporating features like magnetic fasteners and velcro.

The ‘Best Graduation Portfolio Collection’ award was given to Cenderawasih – The Bird of Paradise, an ethnic wear collection by Priyanka, Prateeksha, Swapnil and Shivani Bhandari. The collection was inspired by the bird cuckoo.

The ‘Best Surface Exploration’ award went to Navrasa – Equality in Diversity designed by Shivangi, Shivani Sharma, Shweta Pandey and Varsha Yadav. The award for ‘Most Commercially Viable Collection’ went to Faceoff – Don’t Judge Book by its Cover designed by Akshita Mehra, Suryanshi Tyagi and Kanupriya Sisodia.

Crossing the Boundaries by Sakshi, Shreya, Riya and Shubhi bagged the “Most Innovative Collection’ award while Kravisiya – Strength of Matroyshka by Varnika Garg, Richa Singh, Vishakha Jain got the ‘Best Muslin Toils Collection’ award.

Triptych’s ‘Designers of the Year’ award was presented jointly to two collections — The Song of Ice and Water by Preet, Kavita and Neha and Kala Tazseem Nahi Hoti by Avnika Singh, Sajni Shah and Neha Tomar.

Apart from these, two unique collections ‘Ardhnari’ & A Glimpse of Infinity also saw loud crowd cheer and applause during the show. Ardhnari’ is a fall-winter transgender collection.

