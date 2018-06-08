Fashion show in Saudi Arabia uses drones instead of models, Twitter has a field day! Watch video

Drones being used in Saudi Fashion Show (Photo: Twitter)

A fashion show in Jiddah of Saudi Arabia came up with a unique idea to show off dresses. Given its conservative culture where the idea of models walking the ramp may be too far-fetched, the organisers came with the idea of flying drones adorning the dresses which fluttered and flew through midair. The video of the fashion show went viral on Twitter.

The presentation was mostly intended as a gimmick to stand out to buyers in the fashionable coastal city. Many thought this to be a mockery of a country where women are still bound by conservative ideas about modesty. On Twitter, many users suggested that the floating dresses looked as if they were being worn by ghosts.

Ghost Fashion show in Saudi Arabia? No, they used Drones instead of Models to showcase the dresses. This looks scary. pic.twitter.com/KL7GDAoexc — Farrukh Abbas (@Farrukh_Abbas12) June 7, 2018

Ali Nabil Akbar, one of the organizers of the event, said proudly that “the show was the first of its kind in a Persian Gulf nation, the preparations had taken two weeks.” In an interview with BBC Arabic, he added, “the goods shown off by the drones is suitable for the month of Ramadan” and that the organizers had spent a long time thinking about how to decorate the entire event accordingly. The event took place last Friday at the Hilton in Jiddah. The first fashion week of the country held this April, was called Arab Fashion Week Riyadh, took place in the capital, Riyadh. In the fashion show, the catwalk took place in front of an all woman audience.

Traditionally, Saudi Arabia has set restrictions on the types of clothes women can wear. The women are legally bound to cover themselves up while in public by wearing an abaya, a loosefitting cloak. Many Saudi women are also expected to wear some kind of hijab or head covering, while many opt to cover their face with a niqab. These expectations are more relaxed in Jiddah, a relatively liberal city.

This Saudi Arabian fashion show replaced all its models with drones, to eerie effect: https://t.co/bD4Z3xxWy6 pic.twitter.com/PR09QMbPBW — Dazed (@Dazed) June 7, 2018

However, under the reign of young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is in a period of major transformation. One of the major changes that has recently been imposed is that women are now being able to acquire driving license and drive their own cars. In promotional videos for a planned $500 billion city called “Neom” — a major part of the crown prince’s plan for economic diversification — women were shown wearing sports bras and other athletic clothing.

Drones have never been used to show off dresses at any major fashion show before this. However, Italian fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana used them to show handbags at a runway show in Milan recently.