Fashion positive: Fashion houses are now pushing for more diversity and inclusiveness in their shows, campaigns

Gone are the days when fair, skinny models used to dominate the runways. Inclusivity is becoming the defining word in the world of fashion and models with disabilities or other conditions are no longer being shunned by the industry. Instead, they are being used to set an example for the public as well as for building the brand’s image.

It is always a dream come true for any model to be able to walk the ramp for Victoria’s Secret. So, when the American lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer— regarded as one of the biggest names in the world of fashion—decided to introduce its first model with Down’s Syndrome recently, the world took note. For one, it was hailed as a big step towards inclusivity and diversity.

“It is a dream come true. I am happy to be able to show everyone that Sofia Jirau is going to shine around the world. I feel confident because fear is not in my vocabulary,” Sofia Jirau, the model from Puerto Rico, was quoted as saying by Victoria’s Secret. Jirau modelled for the brand’s latest collection, The Love Cloud.

Similarly, in 2020, 20-year-old Ellie Goldstein rose to global fame after becoming the first model with disability to land a Gucci Beauty campaign. Earlier, in 2017, personal care brand Dove roped in blind YouTube star Molly Burke for its campaign.

Closer home, 19-year-old Pranav Bakshi emerged as the first male autistic model from India in 2019, as he became one of the many changemakers driving inclusivity on the runway. Bakshi, who also suffers from extreme obsession and anxiety, instantly made headlines for his looks, as he turned his weaknesses into strength.



Another prominent name, Jamaican-Canadian fashion model Winnie Harlow, embraces her skin condition vitiligo with confidence and often walks the runway with grace. To set an example and to inspire children with vitiligo, Harlow-inspired dolls with vitiligo have now flooded the market.

Similarly, wheelchair model Lebohang Monyatsi is creating waves as she has collaborated with various brands. Danish model Nina Marker, who was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, did not let it affect her career path as she walked the ramp for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel and Stella McCartney.

Precious Lee is the world’s first black plus-size model and joining the list of such names are Chloe Marshall, Ashley Graham and Jessica Leahy, among many others. In India, Vizag girl Varshita Thatavarthi has starred in several campaigns of designer Sabyasachi, including his controversial mangalsutra campaign.



Setting an example

The move to include models who are either differently abled, gender neutral, body positive or belong to different races not only reflects positively on the image of the designer or the brand but also proves how the world is heading towards inclusivity. Hiring differently-abled models or models from different races or sizes to walk the runways boosts the brand’s image as it proves the brand embraces inclusivity and sets an example for the world.

There is no dearth for plus-size, black or Asian models in today’s time as compared to a decade or two ago and big names in the industry are increasingly hiring models that break stereotypes to walk the runway. Adidas’ 2021 campaign ‘Impossible is Nothing’ became the much talked about campaign from the inclusivity marketing viewpoint. And why not? Brands that talk of inclusivity like Nike, Reebok, Asos and Old Navy have started to resonate more and more with the young generation.

Designer Binal Patel, who is the founder of TheRealB, the brand that recently made its debut at the Paris Fashion Week 2022, says, “As a brand, we cater to both Z & Y generations and understand that people have become more conscious about what are they wearing, especially when it comes to fabrics. Since inception, we have always made sure to make silhouettes with sustainable fabrics and for all body types. Lifestyles are changing and over the years we have observed that influencers have played a very important role in changing the decisions of people.”

“Hence, we have always collaborated with people who are vocal about inclusiveness and portray the message that ‘fashion is for all’,” Patel adds.



Apart from setting examples for body positivity, races and inclusivity of the differently-abled, brands are also looking at embracing gender-neutrality, not only in terms of clothing designs but models as well. Designer Rahul Mishra’s Spring/ Summer 2021 collection featured model Nitin Baranwal in mini dresses and coats. In 2018, gender-neutral model Rain Dove graced the cover of Diva magazine and has also appeared in several other magazines like Elle and Vogue.

Ashray Gujral, founder of clothing brand Dash & Dot, adds, “There is also a growing market for gender-neutral fashion, a segment we pioneered at Dash & Dot. Brands understand that building a larger tent is not just a values-based effort but makes business sense in the long term. Brands that are able to truly be inclusive and build authentic relationships across sizes, colours, sexualities and other identities will find loyal customer bases that stay with you for decades.”