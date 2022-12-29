Fashion icon Thejo Kumari Amudala gets Chathrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Gourav Award; know everything about her

There are people who make a difference in society with their hard work and determination. Meet Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala, a business entrepreneur and a social activist working towards making the lives of women better. She was recently presented with the Chathrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Gourav Award 2022.

She has proven that there is no maximum age for success if you have the desire, commitment, and ability to achieve your goals. She even received the ‘Most Inspirational Woman from India’ award, setting a benchmark for all other women out there.

She works as a social activist on issues like tobacco control, assisting minority sections in village communities, raising awareness of AIDS, illiteracy, child safety, and animal welfare. She received numerous awards for her work in social services and entrepreneurship, including the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award, Jawahar Lal Nehru Global Peace Award, the Indira Gandhi International Seva Ratna Award 2022, Attal Bihari Vajpayee Samman Award, Rashtriya Prathista Puraskar Award, The Most Inspirational Woman Award, the Influencer Award, the Indian Glory Award, the Real Life Super Hero Award from United Nations, and many others.

That’s not all, she has also achieved various awards in the fashion industry, such as Taj Mrs Universe Winner 2022, Ms India winner, Ms Glam India icon winner, Miss India International Winner, Mrs Asia Universe Winner, and Mrs Asia Super Model Winner 2022.