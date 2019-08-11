Fashion designer capitalise on their edge on beauty trends as they enter the space

Many designers have entered the beauty and makeup industry and have been successful in introducing their collections.

By Vaishali Dar

Two years back, singer-designer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, whom we call Rihanna, had Twitterati freak out over the celebratory launch of her long-awaited cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, more so for celebrating diversity, often lacking in the beauty industry. Last month, another announcement on expansion plans had her fans excited. She tweeted: “When I launched @fentybeauty in 2017, it was important to me to make sure it was available globally so everyone had access to it. And now we are continuing to expand our Fenty Beauty family to Hong Kong, Macau, Seoul and Jeju in September!” The news appeals to her fans and buyers, something that would definitely make her stand out in the industry once again, if not for music.

Many designers have entered the beauty and makeup industry and have been successful in introducing their collections. The reason being: fashion designers have that edge on beauty trends. Here’s a list: A cosmetics line from the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who actually had a great appreciation for makeup, sometimes used eyeshadow rather than coloured pencils to create his fashion illustrations. Earlier, he had launched his makeup in collaboration with Australian beauty company ModelCo in 2018 and American beauty retailer Sephora in 2011. Recently, L’Oréal Paris and the House of Karl Lagerfeld announced a makeup collaboration launching in 2020. This partnership would truly reflect the Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup. As a celebration of the collection, the collection will be launched this year in September during the Paris Fashion Week. Other fashion designers who have launched their makeup collections are: Giorgio Armani Beauty’s travelling pop-up hit major cities across the world including London and Hong Kong in 2018; MAC had worked with designer Alexander McQueen and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury for the designer’s Fall 2007 show; Yves Saint Laurent Beauté created makeup looks apt for the millennial consumers. Luxury brands like Chanel and Dior, famous for their highly coveted products, launched standalone beauty boutiques and doubled up on efforts in beauty segment. Hermès announced its beauty venture in March this year and Gucci relaunched beauty in May; Lancôme, over the years, had collaborated with designers Alber Elbaz, Alexandre Vauthier and many more to launch their exclusive collection.

Indian trend setters

Back home, ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra launched his makeup line early this year. Be it clothes or makeup, the designer’s brand personality “effortless and unapologetic glamour” is very well reflected in the collection. The Manish Malhotra haute couture makeup collection is an array of products varying from eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, lip glosses, blushes, highlighter and nail paints. “What sets it apart are the foil eye-shadows, metallic and matte finished shades and 12 glossy lipsticks, stick blushes and shimmery highlighters, six lip glosses with polychromatic particles and 18 shades of glittering toxic-free nail paints,” he says.

Manish Malhotra and Masaba Gupta.

For Malhotra, the current generation is experimental with makeup. “Women have come out with their personal versions of what makeup means to them and many don’t even follow what others do. Some love to overuse the highlighter, or eliminate it from the look and play with eye-shadows instead or wear a really bold lip colour. From subtle colours in our lip range, for those who like to downplay, to metallic and glitter shades for those who like the bold look, there is something for everyone. Also, neon metallic, ultra-gloss lips and neon eyes are trending that absolutely complement our make-up line,” says the designer, who is looking to expand the makeup line with a pre-Diwali collection.

Designer Masaba Gupta may have created a frenzy with her enigmatic use of colours and prints but her clothing and lifestyle brand House of Masaba has launched its first-ever makeup line in collaboration with Nykaa called Masaba by Nykaa. What Gupta has done is let her products reflect her values and her personality. Just the way her collection showcases bold, colourful patterns, sometime quirky and outlandish, her makeup line has kitschy packaging and colourful sensibilities personified through iconic and fresh prints that form the USP of the brand. The collection is curated with shades used by the designer herself every day making it utilitarian and nostalgic. “I feel statement lips either in pop brights or powerful darks always steal the show. The collection gives you the best of both worlds — hydration and a suitable wash of colour with 12 shades that are tailor-made to match the Indian skin tones across all ages,” says the designer.

Brands stand out

While the industry is dominated by many standalone brands, is there a chance to grab the bigger piece of the pie? Gupta says, “Yes! I believe so as most of the global brands don’t specifically cater to all Indian skin tones. Our line has been exclusively curated to match all Indian skin tones. Malhotra feels, “There is a pie for everyone. The brand that can successfully differentiate from its competition and establish its distinction will run for long. Also the quality plays an important role. A fair amount of time goes in making one shade which I personally overlook. If you give your customers a good quality product that they identify with, they will be loyal to your brand.” For Reena Chabbra, CEO, Nykaa brands, who has worked closely with Gupta for two years, co-creating a beauty collections with artists/ designers is only getting bigger as a trend. “It intrigues the customer, especially the millennial who look for quirky offerings,” she adds.