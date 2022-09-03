Farm-to-home organic brands gaining prominence as consumers adopt a chemical-free lifestyle

By Luke Coutinho,

Globalization of trade has resulted in the mobilization of food on a massive scale throughout the world. There has been an increase in the extension of food supply chains across long distances in space and time. Due to the lack of knowledge regarding the origin of food, consumers are sometimes uncertain of the safety of the food they consume.

Consumers are now concerned about food safety due to food-related diseases such as tomato flu, bird flu, swine flu, and melamine contamination. This has increased the consumer’s perception that food is a risky purchase and should be thoughtful. In light of this increased risk, consumers have had a global demand for sustainable foods that are both healthy for people and ecologically responsible.

Organic food is an alternative to conventional food for consumers concerned about the health risks associated with chemical contamination. It is important to note that organic food is not only beneficial for health and safety but is also beneficial for the environment. Additionally, it may contribute to increasing animal welfare and enhancing biodiversity.



Even though organic food has been around for many years, a significant surge in the consumption of organic products occurred during the Coronavirus pandemic. This is when the world literally stood still. The lockdown and pandemic taught us the importance of consuming chemical-free food sourced ethically to maintain our health and immunity from the inside out. It has become apparent that eating healthy does not simply mean avoiding gluten or adhering to some fad diet. Instead, it begins with how the crops are grown or the products produced. That is where the organic food industry experienced a surge in popularity.

Even in health and organic foods, commonly perceived as expensive and heavy on the wallet, there is a surprising uptick in food sales. This is when consumer sentiment is relatively cautious, and people are preoccupied with tightening their purse strings in an economic climate that has become increasingly downbeat.



As discussed initially, there has been an increased interest in preventive health practices following the pandemic outbreak, which has led to an increased interest in organic products. In India, the organic food segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% to reach Rs.75,000 crore by 2025.



Choosing an organic lifestyle is no longer considered a fad. Consumers are willing to spend more on products they believe are suitable for their health and the environment due to better purchasing power and greater awareness. The organic movement has attracted the attention of physicians and nutritionists, who advise consumers to switch to organic products in various situations, ranging from allergies to diabetes.



Organic foods are grown under a system of agriculture that does not use chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Modern scientific understanding and technological advances are applied to this farming system to offer a more sustainable way of farming & sustainable food production.

This method of farming works at the grass root level, preserving the reproductive and regenerative good plant nutrition, the capacity of the soil and sound soil management, producing nutritious food rich in vitality which has resistance to diseases.

Unlike conventional food products, organic food products do not contain synthetic chemicals such as neurotransmitters, growth hormones or pesticides. Compared to conventionally grown foods, organic and chemical free foods have a better bioavailability of nutrients, and this matters because for food to function as medicine, its quality also needs to be superior to that of conventionally grown foods. Many also do not contain chemical pesticides and fertilizers, which empower consumers to make healthier, cleaner, more mindful and more sustainable choices. There is no doubt that this practice is on the rise, not only in the food industry but also in the home and personal care industry.

Several small brands and vendors are already offering non-GMO, organic products and fertilizers to farmers, assisting them in achieving organic farming and operating responsibly and ethically.

(The author is co-founder of youcarelifestyle.com. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)