Faridabad Smart City ‘ropes in’ comic book icon Chacha Chaudhary to aid mission

An unlikely collaborator will help promote Faridabad Smart City Limited’s initiatives on social media – comic book hero Chacha Chaudhary.

Officials of Faridabad Smart City Limited told The Indian Express the objective of the social media campaign would be to promote the steps the agency had taken, including the installation of CCTVs for surveillance, traffic rules, road safety, and waste management.

The initiative will involve excerpts of Talking Comics. Each social media post will depict Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu, his loyal sidekick, guiding and teaching people on effectively using the infrastructure put in place.

Faridabad Smart City Limited CEO Garima Mittal told The Indian Express that comic strips, which communicated messages through pictures, presented a unique way to interact with adults and children. She said the format would connect quickly and intelligently with the people of Faridabad.

According to Manish Verma, the director of Diamond, which was behind the concept, told The Indian Express that Chacha Chaudhary is a favourite character for all generations across India. He added that the comic book hero’s power and influence would help spread the message to everyone in an innovative manner.

Created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma, the red-turbaned Chacha Chaudhary is one of India’s popular comic characters, with strips available in several languages.

According to the Faridabad Smart City website, the aim of the Smart City Mission is to promote cities providing core infrastructure to offer their residents a decent life and apply smart solutions to improve infrastructure and services. The Centre has selected 100 cities to be developed as smart cities with each city getting Rs 100 crore per year on an average over a five-year period to complete the developments.

Faridabad was selected to be part of the Smart City Mission in May 2016. Faridabad Smart City Limited was “incorporated” as a special purpose vehicle that September.