Fans over A.C.! Choosing the old cooling method is sustainable and maintains same comfort level, finds study

The long, hot summers can be quite discomforting. As temperatures rise, most of us resort to keeping our homes cool by using air conditioners. But in the process, we are not just burning enough fossil fuels making the climate hotter but also draining our pockets with exorbitant electricity bills. But a new study by the University of Sydney gives you another reason to circulate air indoors with ceiling fans than using air conditioners. It is a more sustainable choice, especially in developed countries where fans are fading out and ACs are replacing homes and public areas contributing to the green gas emissions.

The study has found using indoor fans more often allows people to reduce their air conditioner use without changing how hot they feel, paving a way for reducing future energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

The findings published in the journal, ‘The Lancet Planetary Health’ was conducted by an international team of experts from the University of Sydney alongside Monash University, the University of Newcastle and Radboud University Medical Center, based in the Netherlands.

Despite warmer indoor conditions the study found using fans still maintained the same comfort levels as a lower indoor temperature with regular air conditioner use. A cost-benefit analysis found that by slightly increasing indoor air movement by fans electricity consumption is reduced and the associated yearly cost of cooling indoor spaces with air conditioners in Australia by approximately 70 percent.

Its impact on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions surpassed even the switch from incandescent light bulbs to LEDs.

The key lies in the principle of cooling by electric fans compared to air conditioners. Electric fans generate higher airspeeds across the skin surface to achieve a higher heat loss despite warmer temperatures, whilst air conditioners by themselves lower temperatures with little air movement.

They found that operating fans with airspeeds of 1*2 m/s with occasional air conditioner use resulted in a 76 percent reduction in energy use and associated greenhouse gas emissions.

The latest ‘IPCC Sixth Assessment Report on Mitigation of Climate Change’ has focused on the need for the adoption of low-emission lifestyles, including cooling choices for thermal comfort,” said lead author Dr. Arunima Malik and switching to frequent use of fan can be a possible solution.