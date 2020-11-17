Famous street art in Florence is likely to be Renaissance artist Michelangelo’s creation; details

In the paper, Marinazzo pointed out that one of the drawings in Michelangelo’s Louvre archive has resemblance to the carved portrait in Palazzo Vecchio. Image: IE

In Italy’s Florence, one of the famous locations that drags tourist attention is a graffiti of a curly haired man near the front door of Palazzo Vecchio, which is a historic town hall. Now, the 16th century street art in Florence is attracting attention due to a recent study by a US-based art historian Adriano Marinazzo. Marinazzo has suggested that the graffiti is actually created by the Renaissance artist Michelangelo, The IE reported. According to the report, the art historian has published his analysis paper in the Italian journal ‘Art e Dossier.’

In the paper, Marinazzo pointed out that one of the drawings in Michelangelo’s Louvre archive has resemblance to the carved portrait in Palazzo Vecchio. Also, it is likely that the Palazzo Vecchio graffiti was carved in 1504. During that time, Michelangelo was in Florence to install his famous marble sculpture of David. The report citing the paper also noted that drawing at the Louvre is dated at the similar time only. This suggested that the carved graffiti can be the work of Michelangelo.

Additionally, Marinazzo is of the view that the graffiti might be the portrait of Renaissance painter Francesco Granacci. He further said that Granacci was a friend of Michelangelo and was also present with the polymath Leonardo da Vinci and painter Sandro Botticelli during the placement of David.

While many tourist guides, along with Marinazzo, are attributing the work titled ‘L’Importuno di Michelangelo’ to Michelangelo, there are some sceptics who do not agree with it and have been arguing that the work is not what they can identify his style with.

Meanwhile in 2014, Marinazzo claimed that he found Michelangelo’s first sketch of the Sistine Chapel. He stated that the sketch was found when he was studying Michelangelo’s sketches in archival papers.