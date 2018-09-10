Famous Hollywood movie scenes filmed at iconic Taj Hotels

“There are no mistakes in the tango, not like life. It’s simple. That’s what makes the tango so great. If you make a mistake, get all tangled up, just tango on.” Said Frank (Al Pacino) to the charming Donna (Gabrielle Anwar) in the award-winning film, Scent of a Woman; shot at The Pierre’s Cotillion Ballroom.

From iconic landmark hotels to authentic royal palaces in India, five Taj hotels have caught the creative eye of filmmakers from around the world. Blurring the line between reality and the fantasy of motion pictures these legendary hotels have lent themselves to historic, romantic and thrilling storytelling.

Set on a four- acre island, the magnificent Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur was used for filming for James Bonds’ adventure in the 1983 film – Octopussy. Considered the most romantic hotel in the world, Taj Lake Palace appears to float atop the tranquil Lake Pichola, offering guests a secluded haven.

The Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur features in the movie – Viceroy’s House. The vast and opulent residence of the Maharaja of Jodhpur is used to depict the Viceroy’s House, the imposing Delhi residence that was home to the British rulers of India. The actual Viceroy’s House is the current residence to the President of India. While a few scenes are shot at the actual location, the majority of filming took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace.

With over 125 years of history the Taj West End in Bangalore has many stories to tell but being the backdrop of the story in David Lean’s A Passage to India particularly stands out.The much talked about The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is set in Jaipur and features Rambagh Palace, Jaipur and Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. It’s a story of a group of elderly tourists travelling to India. The Jaipur chapter concludes with a gourmet dinner and champagne served in a private gazebo at Rambagh Palace.

These globally renowned hotels offer guests a chance to experience some of their favourite movie locations whether it’s to sip on a Martini that’s shaken, not stirred or dance the Tango.